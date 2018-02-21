Woman's body turned all blue after using 'galaxy bath bomb', Twitter explodes with laughter

Bath bomb, which usually dissolves in water are filled with elements like fragrant essential oils, nourishing and moisturizing butters and oils, and additional items, such as flower petals, glitter, and color. In Rebekah Butler's case, the bomb must have been mainly filled with color as she looked like Smurf after using one of the "galaxy bath bomb".
OKAYY SOO... ladies, DON’T YOU DARE BUY THE GALAXY BATH BOMB FROM KROGER. S.E.R.I.O.U.S.L.Y.
I was in the bath for a solid 5 minutes and now I am a freaking SMURF. It seriously dyed my skin. So to everyone I snapchat, enjoy looking at my forehead till I am no longer a smurf..???? pic.twitter.com/yTvO62XTSB
— Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018
In her post, she says "I was in the bath for a solid 5 minutes and now I am a freaking SMURF. It seriously dyed my skin. So to everyone I snapchat, enjoy looking at my forehead till I am no longer a smurf.."
To Rebekah Butler post, fellow tweeters wrote condolences and some were not able to contain their laughter.
Dude I know ???????????? cried for a lil now I can’t stop laughing every time I look in the mirror
— Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018
This scene from Arrested Development comes to mind pic.twitter.com/F9jk57TgJJ
— Will Brown (@WdB11) February 19, 2018
Her waking up in the morning ???? pic.twitter.com/fQUottYet4
— ???? (@JamilWilliams23) February 20, 2018
— erica (@__ericabieber) February 19, 2018
There's only one solution: pic.twitter.com/NUD0h5Zw2r
— L u c a s ™️ (@lucascole247) February 19, 2018
— Face (@Faceeee_) February 19, 2018
pic.twitter.com/nLUFJmeBcM
— Alondra ???? (@alondraayelen) February 20, 2018
I can’t stop laughing now ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VijY3KlIW7
— ale sánchez (@alesanch15) February 19, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.