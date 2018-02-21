Woman's body turned all blue after using 'galaxy bath bomb', Twitter explodes with laughter



OKAYY SOO... ladies, DON’T YOU DARE BUY THE GALAXY BATH BOMB FROM KROGER. S.E.R.I.O.U.S.L.Y.

I was in the bath for a solid 5 minutes and now I am a freaking SMURF. It seriously dyed my skin. So to everyone I snapchat, enjoy looking at my forehead till I am no longer a smurf..???? pic.twitter.com/yTvO62XTSB

— Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018

Dude I know ???????????? cried for a lil now I can’t stop laughing every time I look in the mirror



— Rebekah Butler (@rebekahGbutler) February 19, 2018



This scene from Arrested Development comes to mind pic.twitter.com/F9jk57TgJJ

— Will Brown (@WdB11) February 19, 2018

Her waking up in the morning ???? pic.twitter.com/fQUottYet4



— ???? (@JamilWilliams23) February 20, 2018

There's only one solution: pic.twitter.com/NUD0h5Zw2r



— L u c a s ™️ (@lucascole247) February 19, 2018



I can’t stop laughing now ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VijY3KlIW7

— ale sánchez (@alesanch15) February 19, 2018

