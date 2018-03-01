 Will Banks Remain Closed For The Next 3 Days? Know Here
As a result, people have been queuing outside ATMs to withdraw cash.

01 Mar 2018
New Delhi: With the festival of Holi falling on 2nd March and the following days being Saturday and Sunday, speculations were on the rise that banks across India might remain closed for three days.

This was particularly worrying to people who had to withdraw money from banks on the occasion of Holi.

However, to people's relief, bank officials have now informed that there's nothing to worry as banks will remain open on Saturday, 3rd March.

Meanwhile, owing to initial rumours, people had been queuing outside ATMs to withdraw cash. In many parts of the country, long lines were seen outside ATMs. Many banks like State Bank of India, PNB, Union Bank of India, HDFC, Axis, ICICI, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda reported no cash or had faulty machines.

