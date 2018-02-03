Why Worry When The Wall Is Rahul Dravid! Twitter Credits Dravid For The Under-19 World Cup Victory







Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 3, 2018







These boys in such safe hands. Safest hands of Rahul Dravid. Great great contribution for the future of these youngsters and Indian Cricket. We have some great upcoming talent #INDvAUS



— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018









Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018







Well done Prithvi Shaw & Co. you guys are the champions. Legend Rahul Dravid, the coach deserves a lot of credit for the way this team has played. #U19WorldCup

— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 3, 2018









Rahul Dravid's cool and composure is infectious . He didn't do space walk even after winning World Cup unlike Kohli .#Respect #INDvAUS #U19CWC



— ಏನ್ ನಿನ್ ಪ್ರಾಬ್ಲಮ್? (@arunbtgbd) February 3, 2018









Congratulations to Rahul Dravid!???? I feel so happy for this gentleman❤ He deserves the limelight yet is so humble and says it's embarrassing for him to be in so much focus.❤#U19CWCFinal #INDvAUS #Champions



— SmriT (@smritisinha99) February 3, 2018







Every time this man takes charge of something, the job done is a class apart! Thank You, Rahul Dravid! ???????????? #U19CWC #INDvAUS #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/1ApcJ3fsJ7



— Rahul Sonavane (@RahulSonavane9) February 3, 2018









Finally a World Cup for Rahul Dravid!

No one deserves it more than him!#U19CWC



— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 3, 2018



Indian cricket team created history on Saturday as the U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw defeated Australia by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui to clinch the World Cup. And major credit goes to Rahul Dravid, who coached the team! The stupendous win no doubt gave Rahul Dravid the biggest success of his coaching career.Twitter also lost no time in hailing him as the hero! And also praised his humbleness and composure even after winning such a big title. Cricketers and public showered congratulatory wishes for the man behind the scenes and credited him for grooming and guiding the boys on the right path.