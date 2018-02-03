 Why Worry When The Wall Is Rahul Dravid! Twitter Credits Dravid For The Under-19 World Cup Victory
Cricketers and the public showered congratulatory wishes for the man behind the scenes and credited him for grooming and guiding the boys on the right path.

New Delhi: Indian cricket team created history on Saturday as the U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw defeated Australia by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui to clinch the World Cup. And major credit goes to Rahul Dravid, who coached the team! The stupendous win no doubt gave Rahul Dravid the biggest success of his coaching career.

Twitter also lost no time in hailing him as the hero! And also praised his humbleness and composure even after winning such a big title. Cricketers and public showered congratulatory wishes for the man behind the scenes and credited him for grooming and guiding the boys on the right path.


















































