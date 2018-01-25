Why Are BJP And Congress Both Silent On Karni Sena Attacks And Padmaavat Row? India Wants To Know!









Dear @narendramodi ji. Just today, in a BJP-run state, a bus full of school children were attacked by goons. This "discussion" has been on since November. Your Govts in 4 states have been unable to contain a bunch of criminals. Could you please denounce them publicly, at least? https://t.co/JiUB7r3lIT

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 24, 2018



Any state govt that doesn't immediately put behind bars the Karni goons who attacked a school bus of kids is absolutely complicit in the hooliganism and unworthy of being in administration #Padmaavat



— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 24, 2018





Are we sliding to be another Pakistan, where the mob rules and the Govt is craven to the whims of the fringe? #KarniSenaViolence #Padmaavat



— Sadhavi Khosla (@sadhavi) January 24, 2018







Let the international audience watch. This is actual scenario of India under BJP and dump Modi.



Protest is sponsored by Indian govt. for electoral benefits. There is no manipulation from history in film.



Not a single statement is uttered by ministers in favour of SC #Padmaavat



— Nazre IMAM Alam (@iNazreImamAlam) January 25, 2018









You say to the world, PM @narendramodi ,

"If you want prosperity and peace, come to India!"



And you do NOTHING to enforce law and order in BJP ruled states when mobs damage public property and attack innocents....again and again!



I'm a Bhakt and I say it's just not right!



— गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) January 24, 2018



Children of my country shiver with fear and cry....as karni Sena attacks a school bus....The elected Government looks the other way..The opposition party diplomatically reacts...aren’t u all ashamed to trade our children’s safety ..for ur vote bank politics..#justasking



— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 24, 2018



These 2 empty chairs in studio symbolise shame of India; no official BJP or Cong rep willing to condemn Karni Sena; PM and Rahul Gandhi silent. So much for our broad chested netas: We are a republic of cowards that allows the mob to run amok.. #Padmaavat



— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 24, 2018









Let's say the Congress in collaboration with so-called Karni Sena plotted the anti-#Padmaavat protests to show the BJP in poor light in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh. So what stopped the BJP Govts in these States to go after the Pride Protesters with a big stick?



— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 25, 2018





This is nothing but 'pakoda' politics practiced by BJP. Prime Minister & his party have meekly surrendered before these people who are protesting. He has 56 inch chest only for Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/37Chkd5pg3



— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018





Besides opposition leaders, many vocal supporters of PM Narendra Modi have also started to question his silence over violent protests by Karni Sena and like-minded outfits in BJP-ruled states https://t.co/r23HwWdG93



— National Herald (@NH_India) January 25, 2018







Dear Rahul @OfficeOfRG,



This is the time for you to go to a Cinema Theatre and watch Padmaavat.



That is what Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru would have done.



You may lose Rajasthan, in the bargain; but you will definitely win the hearts of Indians. Think about it.#PoliticsOfCourage



— Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) January 25, 2018



Dear @INCIndia we are as surprised by your quiet as we are about everyone else's. Just so you know. A good opposition should be out there in the streets seeking justice. You are as responsible for this chaos as anyone else.



— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 24, 2018



However, people applauded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his stand on the matter









Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief minister of a state till now to openly speak against #Padmaavat violence.



All other CMs are silent in fear that they may lose their vote banks.



— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 25, 2018











Kudos to @ArvindKejriwal for saying it like it is !!!!! Can our other SO called leaders in the govt. and opposition show some spine too??? #Padmaavat #SchoolBusAttacked https://t.co/P9l0j70Vbv



— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 24, 2018



: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat finally opened on Thursday amid tight security and palpable tension but audiences streamed in to theatres across the country to watch the film that has the nation agog.However, a day before, the attack by Rajput Karni Sena activists on a school bus carrying children and staff shocked everyone. Amidst such attacks and protests, the most pertinent question on everyone's lips is: Why is neither BJP nor the Opposition is willing to openly condemn Karni Sena? Rather than indulging in blame-game, why are both parties not actually doing something concrete?