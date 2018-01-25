 Who Are This Year’s Padma Awards Winners? Here's The Full List
By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 10:20 PM
Who Are This Year’s Padma Awards Winners? Here's The Full List
New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day, The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday released names of some eminent personalities who will receive the 2018 Padma Awards on January 26.

Music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraja will receive the nation's 2nd highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan award by the President of India. Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Parameswaran Parameswaran will also receive this honour.



Here's what he said after the announcement:





And here is the list of Padma Shri awardees: 


  • Arvind Gupta - Literature & education (affordable education)

  • Lakshmikutty - Medicine (snake bite)

  • Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting - Gond Art)

  • Sudhanshu Biswas - Social service

  • MR Rajagopal - Medicine (Palliative Care)

  • Murlikant Petkar - Sports

  • Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science & Engineering (Innvoation)

  • Subhasini Mistry - Social work

  • Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Literature & education (affordable education)

  • Sulagatti Narasamma - Medicine

  • Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine

  • Romulus Whitaker -Others (Wildlife Conservation)

  • Rani and Abhay Bang - Medicine (Affordable care)

  • Sampath Ramteke - Social Work

  • Sanduk Ruit     - Medicine (Ophthalmology)

  • Anwar Jalalpur - Literature and Education (Literature - Urdu)

  • Ibrahim Sutar - Arts (Music - Sufi)

  • Manas Bihari Varma - Science & Engineering (Defence)

  • Sitavva Joddati - Social Work

  • Nouf Marwaai - Others (Yoga)

  • V Nanammal - Others (Yoga



Padma Bhushan Award 2017 to be conferred upon:


  • Ved Prakash Nanda - Literature and Education

  • Laxman Pai - Art (Painting)

  • Arvind Parikh - Art (Music)

  • Sharda Sinha - Art (Music)

  • Pankaj Advani - Sport (Billiards/Snooker)

  • Philipose Mar Chrysostom - Others (Spiritualism)

  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Sports (Cricket)

  • Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) - Public Affairs

  • Ramachandran Nagaswamy - Others (Archaeology)



 





Here's how the snooker player responded





Twitter was delighted with Ilayaraja being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award


















And so were fans of Dhoni elated with the news























(With ANI inputs. More names will be added when announcements are made.)

First Published:
