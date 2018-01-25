Who Are This Year’s Padma Awards Winners? Here's The Full List











The #PadmaVibhushan award conferred upon me is an indication of PM Modi led government's respect to Tamil people & Tamil Nadu: Music Director Ilaiyaraaja pic.twitter.com/SpoIXrKthf



— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018





Arvind Gupta - Literature & education (affordable education)



Lakshmikutty - Medicine (snake bite)



Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting - Gond Art)



Sudhanshu Biswas - Social service



MR Rajagopal - Medicine (Palliative Care)



Murlikant Petkar - Sports



Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science & Engineering (Innvoation)



Subhasini Mistry - Social work



Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Literature & education (affordable education)



Sulagatti Narasamma - Medicine



Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine



Romulus Whitaker -Others (Wildlife Conservation)



Rani and Abhay Bang - Medicine (Affordable care)



Sampath Ramteke - Social Work



Sanduk Ruit - Medicine (Ophthalmology)



Anwar Jalalpur - Literature and Education (Literature - Urdu)



Ibrahim Sutar - Arts (Music - Sufi)



Manas Bihari Varma - Science & Engineering (Defence)



Sitavva Joddati - Social Work



Nouf Marwaai - Others (Yoga)



V Nanammal - Others (Yoga





Ved Prakash Nanda - Literature and Education



Laxman Pai - Art (Painting)



Arvind Parikh - Art (Music)



Sharda Sinha - Art (Music)



Pankaj Advani - Sport (Billiards/Snooker)



Philipose Mar Chrysostom - Others (Spiritualism)



Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Sports (Cricket)

(Cricket)

Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) - Public Affairs



Ramachandran Nagaswamy - Others (Archaeology)









I’m honoured and humbled to be named for the #PadmaBhushan award. This is motivation for me to continue my pursuit for excellence at the world level in billiards and snooker: Pankaj Advani (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/lBnAQxCvIg

— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018







Govt of India announces Nation's 2nd highest civilian award #PadmaVibhushan to the God of music #Ilayaraja sir. Hearty congratulations to you sir!proud moment to all of us. God bless



— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 25, 2018















Meanwhile MS Dhoni has been honoured with Padma Bhushan award. Well deserved, proud of you man.



— THIRD MAN???? (@imSanath7) January 25, 2018





Meanwhile MS Dhoni has been honoured with Padma Bhushan award. Well deserved, proud of you man.



— THIRD MAN???? (@imSanath7) January 25, 2018





Padma Bhushan Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Another feather in the cap.#PadmaAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/BA8qLm5wR6



— Sai Veer (@SaiVeer07) January 25, 2018







Our Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets Padma Bhushan.we happy more and more????????????????????????

Msd fans feel it#PadmaBhushan #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/KEue8TkBZv



— jegan vj msd (@jegansamy15) January 25, 2018







Great News Padma Bhushan Dhoni.

Here is one more feather in the cap of our Captain Cool. For someone who is not after records or accolades. #PadmaBhushan Dhoni

Pic Courtesy @Drcricket7 pic.twitter.com/qYGedMvn95



— Prabhu ???? ‏ (@Cricprabhu) January 25, 2018

Ahead of Republic Day, The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday released names of some eminent personalities who will receive the 2018 Padma Awards on January 26.Music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraja will receive the nation's 2nd highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan award by the President of India. Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Parameswaran Parameswaran will also receive this honour.(With ANI inputs. More names will be added when announcements are made.)