Who Are This Year’s Padma Awards Winners? Here's The Full List

Music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraja will receive the nation's 2nd highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan award by the President of India. Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Parameswaran Parameswaran will also receive this honour.
Music maestro Ilayaraja conferred with Padma Vibhushan Award #ilayaraja #Padmavibhushan ???????????? pic.twitter.com/SOiTUwxUET
— IndiaGlitz - Tamil (@igtamil) January 25, 2018
Here's what he said after the announcement:
The #PadmaVibhushan award conferred upon me is an indication of PM Modi led government's respect to Tamil people & Tamil Nadu: Music Director Ilaiyaraaja pic.twitter.com/SpoIXrKthf
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
And here is the list of Padma Shri awardees:
- Arvind Gupta - Literature & education (affordable education)
- Lakshmikutty - Medicine (snake bite)
- Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting - Gond Art)
- Sudhanshu Biswas - Social service
- MR Rajagopal - Medicine (Palliative Care)
- Murlikant Petkar - Sports
- Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science & Engineering (Innvoation)
- Subhasini Mistry - Social work
- Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Literature & education (affordable education)
- Sulagatti Narasamma - Medicine
- Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine
- Romulus Whitaker -Others (Wildlife Conservation)
- Rani and Abhay Bang - Medicine (Affordable care)
- Sampath Ramteke - Social Work
- Sanduk Ruit - Medicine (Ophthalmology)
- Anwar Jalalpur - Literature and Education (Literature - Urdu)
- Ibrahim Sutar - Arts (Music - Sufi)
- Manas Bihari Varma - Science & Engineering (Defence)
- Sitavva Joddati - Social Work
- Nouf Marwaai - Others (Yoga)
- V Nanammal - Others (Yoga
Padma Bhushan Award 2017 to be conferred upon:
- Ved Prakash Nanda - Literature and Education
- Laxman Pai - Art (Painting)
- Arvind Parikh - Art (Music)
- Sharda Sinha - Art (Music)
- Pankaj Advani - Sport (Billiards/Snooker)
- Philipose Mar Chrysostom - Others (Spiritualism)
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Sports (Cricket)
- Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous) - Public Affairs
- Ramachandran Nagaswamy - Others (Archaeology)
#PadmaBhushan for Cricketer #MahendraSinghDhoni and Snooker player #PankajAdvani pic.twitter.com/HYeWP2ZbM0
— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) January 25, 2018
Here's how the snooker player responded
I’m honoured and humbled to be named for the #PadmaBhushan award. This is motivation for me to continue my pursuit for excellence at the world level in billiards and snooker: Pankaj Advani (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/lBnAQxCvIg
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
Twitter was delighted with Ilayaraja being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award
Govt of India announces Nation's 2nd highest civilian award #PadmaVibhushan to the God of music #Ilayaraja sir. Hearty congratulations to you sir!proud moment to all of us. God bless
— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 25, 2018
#PadmaVibhusan To God of Music Maestro #Ilayaraja Sir ???? pic.twitter.com/nbVqBftKzs
— Siva Kannan (@kannansivak) January 25, 2018
Govt of #India announces Nation's 2nd highest civilian award #PadmaVibhushan to the God of music #Ilayaraja sir????????
Hearty congratulations to you sir from #youngtigerNTR fans and @RAVINAIDU_9999@sreehariKKR @leninkumar98 @luckyhari165 @SrinivasPasam99 @TrendsNTR .... pic.twitter.com/dBrrmN8zvu
— RAVI NAIDU (@RAVINAIDU_9999) January 25, 2018
And so were fans of Dhoni elated with the news
Meanwhile MS Dhoni has been honoured with Padma Bhushan award. Well deserved, proud of you man.
— THIRD MAN???? (@imSanath7) January 25, 2018
Padma Bhushan Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Another feather in the cap.#PadmaAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/BA8qLm5wR6
— Sai Veer (@SaiVeer07) January 25, 2018
Our Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets Padma Bhushan.we happy more and more????????????????????????
Msd fans feel it#PadmaBhushan #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/KEue8TkBZv
— jegan vj msd (@jegansamy15) January 25, 2018
Great News Padma Bhushan Dhoni.
Here is one more feather in the cap of our Captain Cool. For someone who is not after records or accolades. #PadmaBhushan Dhoni
Pic Courtesy @Drcricket7 pic.twitter.com/qYGedMvn95
— Prabhu ???? (@Cricprabhu) January 25, 2018
(With ANI inputs. More names will be added when announcements are made.)
