Way To Go! ISRO To Launch Chandrayaan 2, Aims To Land On Moon’s South Pole







"Team #ISRO planning an event that will startle the whole world. India's 'Space Mission' Chandrayan-II to land on the surface of Moon around April this year."

— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 16, 2018



Chandrayan-2 will collect vital inputs from the surface of Moon, which will be of use for the Space scientists across the world.

— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 17, 2018

Chandrayaan-2, the lunar mission under which the ISRO will for the first time attempt to land a rover on the moon's south pole, will be launched in April, Jitendra Singh, in-charge of the Department of Space said on Friday.The rover of India's second lunar mission, costing nearly Rs 800 crore, will be made to land near the yet-unexplored south pole, ISRO's newly-appointed chairman K Sivan said.Chandrayaan-2 will be ISRO's first inter-planetary mission to land a rover on any celestial body. Sivan noted that the window to launch the mission is between April and November this year."The targeted date is April. In case we miss the April date, we will launch it in November," Sivan addedCiting the reason behind landing the rover near the south pole, Sivan said it is a "very tricky area" with rocks formed a million years ago."It has very old rocks. This could possibly help us understand the origin of universe," he saidAnother reason, he cited, behind landing the rover near the south pole was that the area has not been explored by other missions. "Most of the lunar missions in the past have explored the area around the equator of the moon," Sivan added.