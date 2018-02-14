Watch: What Delhi CM Kejriwal Has To Say On Completing 3 Years In Office

To mark the occasion, Kejriwal and cabinet ministers will answer questions of people through social media and phone calls today. Meanwhile, before that, Kejriwal addressed Delhiites:
Delhi CM @arvindKejriwal Message to Delhites on the completion of #3YearsofAAPGovernance in Delhi.
Thanks everyone for your continous Support & Blessings. You all are AAP's biggest strength. pic.twitter.com/EgzHVMQvtQ
— Kuldeep Kadyan 🦁 (@KuldeepKadyan) February 14, 2018
The ministers along with the chief minister will also highlight the achievements of the AAP government at a programme to be hosted at the NDMC convention centre.
The Aam Aadmi Party will also release a song to mark its three years in power in Delhi, highlighting the governments achievements.
The song - Abhi hua teen saal Kejriwal, aage hoga sandar paanch saal Kejriwal - is composed to highlight the works of the Arvind Kejriwal government in health, education and other sectors in the last three years.
First Published: 14 Feb 2018 09:56 AM