Watch: What Delhi CM Kejriwal Has To Say On Completing 3 Years In Office







Delhi CM @arvindKejriwal Message to Delhites on the completion of #3YearsofAAPGovernance in Delhi.



Thanks everyone for your continous Support & Blessings. You all are AAP's biggest strength. pic.twitter.com/EgzHVMQvtQ

— Kuldeep Kadyan 🦁 (@KuldeepKadyan) February 14, 2018

The AAP government completes three years in power on February 14. Three years ago, Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory with 67 out of 70 seats in the state assembly.To mark the occasion, Kejriwal and cabinet ministers will answer questions of people through social media and phone calls today. Meanwhile, before that, Kejriwal addressed Delhiites:The ministers along with the chief minister will also highlight the achievements of the AAP government at a programme to be hosted at the NDMC convention centre.The Aam Aadmi Party will also release a song to mark its three years in power in Delhi, highlighting the governments achievements.The song - Abhi hua teen saal Kejriwal, aage hoga sandar paanch saal Kejriwal - is composed to highlight the works of the Arvind Kejriwal government in health, education and other sectors in the last three years.