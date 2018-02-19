WATCH VIDEO: Rajasthan man who hacked Muslim labour over ‘love-jihad’ makes hate speech video from prison

A new update in the bone-chilling incident that jolted Rajasthan came on Monday when a viral video was shared by Shambhulal, the man who killed a Muslim laborer over ‘love-jihad’.The new video which is circulating on social media sites shows him speaking into a cell phone. He can be seen reading out from a long, hate-filled statement asking Hindus to unite against Jihadis. Shot at Jodhpur Central Jail, he further says that he has no remorse.During the search operation, the jail authorities were not able to find any cell phones from Shambhulal but they were able to seize about 20 mobiles from another barrack.Shambhulal, 36, has been in jail since December for hacking the Muslim labourer and burning his body.