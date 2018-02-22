Watch Video: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan forcefully kissed?



Pakistani actress Mahira Khan quite literally turns the other cheek as actor Javed Sheikh tries to kiss her on the cheek at the Lux Style Awards pic.twitter.com/uyYrj4RXey

— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 21, 2018



Javed sheikh ???? Ohhh Boy !!! He is our Harry Weinstein ????????????



— Faisal siddiqui (@gullznguyz) February 22, 2018









Good reaction by @TheMahiraKhan Javed Sheikh try to copy indian actors

— Raja Jee (@TheRajaFaheem) February 21, 2018







Strange. Very strange. He is probably old enough to be her Dad. Wasn’t she very comfortable with ciggy in mouth with a young actor from Ind



— Talat Rahim (@TalatRahim) February 21, 2018









You make me laugh.She is a married 30 plus lady with a https://t.co/SzaCB6NsRf actor to boot. Puhleez!She is no Zainab.

— Talat Rahim (@TalatRahim) February 21, 2018



I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always.



— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2018



Pakistani actress Mahira Khan sparked controversy in the recent award function. A video from an award function is going viral on the internet.In the viral video, Javed Sheikh is forcefully kissing the actress at the stage. Mahira turns her cheek as the actor Javed Sheikh tries to kiss her.Social media users gave their sharp reactionsFinally, the actress took to Twitter to crash the hatersPakistani actor Javed Sheikh has worked in many Bollywood movies as well as Jaan-E-Mann, Apne, Namastey London , Om Shanti Om, Yuvvraaj and many more.