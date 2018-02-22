 Watch Video: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan forcefully kissed?
Mahira defends Javed Sheikh and calls him a legend and a mentor to all in the industry

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan sparked controversy in the recent award function. A video from an award function is going viral on the internet.

In the viral video, Javed Sheikh is forcefully kissing the actress at the stage. Mahira turns her cheek as the actor Javed Sheikh tries to kiss her.

 



Social media users gave their sharp reactions

 

























Finally, the actress took to Twitter to crash the haters

 





Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh has worked in many Bollywood movies as well as Jaan-E-Mann, Apne, Namastey London , Om Shanti Om, Yuvvraaj and many more.

