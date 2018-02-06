 Watch Video: Mobile Phones Of Students Being Smashed In Pakistan’s Medical College
The college acting as a moral police, reportedly seized the mobile phones from the students to punish them.

Lahore: A video of a Pakistani man smashing cell phones of students on the premises of Avicenna Medical College has gone viral on social media and sparked a debate about imposing ridiculous rules in educational institutions. The college acting as a moral police, reportedly seized the mobile phones from the students to punish them.

The video has been shared on Twitter by @shumyl, who claims that this took place in a medical college in Lahore, following which he tweeted that the dean of the college is “A real psychopath”.



Many students of the college accused the staff of snatching and destroying the phones during an inspection which was carried out to check whether the students had violated the code of conduct.

Social media was abuzz with reactions on this shocking video





























 




