Watch Video: Mobile Phones Of Students Being Smashed In Pakistan’s Medical College

The video has been shared on Twitter by @shumyl, who claims that this took place in a medical college in Lahore, following which he tweeted that the dean of the college is “A real psychopath”.
This is from a medical college in Lahore. The state of these fucking institutions. pic.twitter.com/dkTy4UVUHM
— Shumail (@Shumyl) February 4, 2018
Many students of the college accused the staff of snatching and destroying the phones during an inspection which was carried out to check whether the students had violated the code of conduct.
Social media was abuzz with reactions on this shocking video
Dean is notorious for harassing students and abusing them publicly that's why nobody speaks up.
— Shumail (@Shumyl) February 4, 2018
Was there a clause in the admission form that the mobile phones used during lectures will be confiscated and destroyed? If no than Sue the dean
— Bilal (@bilalnkhan) February 4, 2018
Dean is also a harasser and really abusive. He will insult your parents and really make your life a living hell if you rub him the wrong way so people don't talk about it publicly. What I don't understand is parents sending their kids to an institute like that.
— Shumail (@Shumyl) February 5, 2018
Mobile phone is a personal property ; contains very personal information including photographs;who knows that before destroying phone sets, the personal info has not been transferred for misuse in future!! The court should intervene ; it is a crime of dacoity and harassment
— Aamir Ali (@AamiraliR2025) February 5, 2018
Who is this psychopath Dean??? Name? This word is much light for him based on this cruelty. What lesson is being delivered to the future doctors by such act. He absolutely doesnt deserve the position. Its quite unfortunate to have such faculty among medical teachers.
— Muhammad Imran Ali (@imran_ophth) February 5, 2018
Students must protest against this act.. That's why students unions are for but unfort the seat for student president is vacant cuz of ban.
— Sabeel Ahmad (@Yalghar_11) February 5, 2018
