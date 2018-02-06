Watch Video: Mobile Phones Of Students Being Smashed In Pakistan’s Medical College



This is from a medical college in Lahore. The state of these fucking institutions. pic.twitter.com/dkTy4UVUHM

Dean is notorious for harassing students and abusing them publicly that's why nobody speaks up.



Was there a clause in the admission form that the mobile phones used during lectures will be confiscated and destroyed? If no than Sue the dean

Dean is also a harasser and really abusive. He will insult your parents and really make your life a living hell if you rub him the wrong way so people don't talk about it publicly. What I don't understand is parents sending their kids to an institute like that.



Mobile phone is a personal property ; contains very personal information including photographs;who knows that before destroying phone sets, the personal info has not been transferred for misuse in future!! The court should intervene ; it is a crime of dacoity and harassment

Who is this psychopath Dean??? Name? This word is much light for him based on this cruelty. What lesson is being delivered to the future doctors by such act. He absolutely doesnt deserve the position. Its quite unfortunate to have such faculty among medical teachers.



Students must protest against this act.. That's why students unions are for but unfort the seat for student president is vacant cuz of ban.



A video of a Pakistani man smashing cell phones of students on the premises of Avicenna Medical College has gone viral on social media and sparked a debate about imposing ridiculous rules in educational institutions. The college acting as a moral police, reportedly seized the mobile phones from the students to punish them.The video has been shared on Twitter by @shumyl, who claims that this took place in a medical college in Lahore, following which he tweeted that the dean of the college is “A real psychopath”.Many students of the college accused the staff of snatching and destroying the phones during an inspection which was carried out to check whether the students had violated the code of conduct.