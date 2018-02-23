 Watch Video: MNS Leader Nitin Nandgokar Makes Cab Driver Do Sit-Ups
MNS leader Nitin Nandgokar made the cab driver do sit-ups for not carrying his badge or wearing a uniform

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 07:59 PM
Photo: Screengrab, ANI, Twitter

Mumbai: Politicians often consider themselves as the ultimate destination of justice. In a similar incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgokar decided to mete out his own brand of justice. He made the cab driver do sit-ups outside Mumbai airport for not carrying his badge or wearing a uniform.

 



Not just this, he even made the video of the entire incident and posted it on his own Facebook page. He wrote on Facebook "Public safety in danger as there are illegal taxi and auto drivers who don't have registered batches and uniforms. They are getting this freedom as police and RTO police are allowing them for just a petty amount. If from now onwards any such drivers are caught without uniforms or batches then be ready for the circumstances from my side as a Maharashtra sainik."

nitin 1-compressed

On being asked about the incident by the media the leader said,"I saw a taxi driver at Mumbai airport without his driver uniform and badge. I told him that he should operate legally. At that point, I did what I felt what was suitable,"

It is to be noted that Mumbai police has still not taken any action against the MNS leader for taking the law into his hands.

