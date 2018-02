Watch: Two Siberian Girls Perform Yoga At Bone Chilling -40 Degree Celsius!

While we still difficult to get out of our blankets in the morning, a viral video of two young girls comfortably frolicking in the snow has totally amazed us.Recently, two Siberian girls Yulia and Ekaterina performed yoga in ice-cold temperatures, as low as -41 degrees Celsius (-42 Fahrenheit). The two ladies seemed oblivious of the cold as they stretch and bend in the snow doing Chakrasana and Surya Namaskar, with ease."We're used to the cold and the frost," Yuliya told RT 's Ruptly video agency. "We never thought this would surprise anyone here.''The girls hail from the town of Tynda in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, where average January temperatures stand at about -30 degrees Celsius. No wonder they are used to it!