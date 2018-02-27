 Watch: This Video Of Two Pakistani Anchors Fighting On Live TV Has Gone Viral
The video of a verbal spat between two television news anchors in Pakistan has been trending on social media.

Islamabad: While at work, it's common for colleagues to have differences of opinions. But what if that altercation gets caught on camera? Well, it goes viral and makes for hilarious videos.

In a similar way, a video of a verbal spat between two television news anchors in Pakistan has been trending on social media.



The anchors, reportedly from a Lahore-based news channel called City 42, are caught on camera having a verbal fight, with one of the anchors complaining to the production crew about the other's behaviour.

The male anchor asks “Kaise bulletin karunga mai iske saath? (How will I do the bulletin with her?)”. The woman anchor asks him to speak properly to her.

Social media obviously had a lot of fun over this and trolled the anchors



 







 



 



 



 



 



