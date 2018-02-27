Watch: This Video Of Two Pakistani Anchors Fighting On Live TV Has Gone Viral







Happens between colleagues. Am sure they had lunch or dinner soon after this.

— Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) February 24, 2018



Such cutees. Whoever put them on air?

— Kirti Pandey (@KirtiPandey) February 26, 2018







In fact, on second thought news shall be presented this way, let news readers decide who will read what, let them fight in between, let them debate...it would b sort of mix up of reality show like Big boss and news. Boring news will become interesting. It would be fun.



— Take it Easy...! (@manojthaker33) February 26, 2018





hahahaha it's the first time I've seen male nagging about woman, it's usually other way aroun



— shahzaib ahmed (@shahzaibahmed_) February 25, 2018





Proposal rejected it means ????



— Dr (@qurrat51) February 25, 2018





Yaar ladai bhi kya tehzeeb se ho rahu hai urdu me.. zara dilli chale jao doston me baat bhi itne pyaar se nahi hoti????????



— Swati Yadav (@swaaatu) February 26, 2018





Anchoring to ho ni rahi inse aur inhe Kashmir chaea.????????



— SINGH sahiba???????? (@Appyie09) February 26, 2018





U should contact this lady and let her join Aajtak



— Journalist???????? (@daaku_chambal) February 26, 2018



While at work, it's common for colleagues to have differences of opinions. But what if that altercation gets caught on camera? Well, it goes viral and makes for hilarious videos.In a similar way, a video of a verbal spat between two television news anchors in Pakistan has been trending on social media.The anchors, reportedly from a Lahore-based news channel called City 42, are caught on camera having a verbal fight, with one of the anchors complaining to the production crew about the other's behaviour.The male anchor asks “Kaise bulletin karunga mai iske saath? (How will I do the bulletin with her?)”. The woman anchor asks him to speak properly to her.