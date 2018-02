Watch: Shahid And Mira Kapoor Turn Heads As They Walk The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week

@anitadongre @danielbauermakeupandhair @thehouseofpixels



A post shared by Jan 31, 2018 at 9:46am PST



A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

















With each public appearance, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been giving us major relationship goals!The strong bond that they share was once again evident when Mira and Shahid had their first official walk as a couple at a fashion show.