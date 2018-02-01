 Watch: Shahid And Mira Kapoor Turn Heads As They Walk The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week
Shahid Kapoor led wife Mira Rajput by hand as she made her ramp debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

01 Feb 2018
New Delhi: With each public appearance, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been giving us major relationship goals!

The strong bond that they share was once again evident when Mira and Shahid had their first official walk as a couple at a fashion show. Shahid Kapoor led wife Mira Rajput by hand as she made her ramp debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Have a look:





Here are other pictures from the event as the adorable couple turned showstoppers for Anita Dongre








