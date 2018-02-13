Watch: Pune Woman Shital Mahajan Sets New Record, Skydives From 13,000 Feet Wearing A Saree!

35-year-old Shital, who hails from Pune, jumped wearing a saree from a height of 13,000 feet on Sunday at Pattaya, Thailand, after taking off from the Thai Skydiving Centre.
"I wanted to to do something different and I tried doing it wearing a nauvari saree. It's a tribute to women ahead of the International Women's Day. Wearing a Nauwavi saree itself was a challenge," Shital told Pune Mirror.
Watch this amazing feat:
Shital still wants to achieve more! A Padma Shri recipient and a mother of twin boys, her total jumps till now are nearly 700. And she wants to add more.
Way to go!
