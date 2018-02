Watch: Pune Woman Shital Mahajan Sets New Record, Skydives From 13,000 Feet Wearing A Saree!

Indian skydiver Shital Rane Mahajan, who holds over two dozen national and international records, has achieved yet another remarkable feat."I wanted to to do something different and I tried doing it wearing a nauvari saree. It's a tribute to women ahead of the International Women's Day. Wearing a Nauwavi saree itself was a challenge," Shital told Pune Mirror Shital still wants to achieve more! A Padma Shri recipient and a mother of twin boys, her total jumps till now are nearly 700. And she wants to add more.Way to go!