 Watch: Pune Woman Shital Mahajan Sets New Record, Skydives From 13,000 Feet Wearing A Saree!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Watch: Pune Woman Shital Mahajan Sets New Record, Skydives From 13,000 Feet Wearing A Saree!

Watch: Pune Woman Shital Mahajan Sets New Record, Skydives From 13,000 Feet Wearing A Saree!

"I wanted to to do something different and I tried doing it wearing a nauvari saree. It's a tribute to women ahead of the International Women's Day''

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 04:39 PM
Watch: Pune Woman Shital Mahajan Sets New Record, Skydives From 13,000 Feet Wearing A Saree!
Pattaya: Indian skydiver Shital Rane Mahajan, who holds over two dozen national and international records, has achieved yet another remarkable feat.

35-year-old Shital, who hails from Pune, jumped wearing a saree from a height of 13,000 feet on Sunday at Pattaya, Thailand, after taking off from the Thai Skydiving Centre.

"I wanted to to do something different and I tried doing it wearing a nauvari saree. It's a tribute to women ahead of the International Women's Day. Wearing a Nauwavi saree itself was a challenge," Shital told Pune Mirror.

Watch this amazing feat:







Shital still wants to achieve more! A Padma Shri recipient and a mother of twin boys, her total jumps till now are nearly 700. And she wants to add more.
Way to go!

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Enough Of Priya Prakash Varrier! Let's Talk About The Cute Boy Who Flirts With Her

trending now

INDIA
President Kovind marks Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary
MOVIES
SUI DHAAGA: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan just STARTLED ...
VIDEO
Jammu Kashmir: Encounter in Karan Nagar underway since 24 hours, ...