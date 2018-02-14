Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier Is Back With Another Viral Video, This Time With A Flying Kiss

Let's rock this Valentine's Day. #OruAdaarLove , the much awaited Valentine's Day Teaser dedicated to all the ones in love, ones who will fall in love and the ones who will have their memories recalled. #PriyaPVarrier #PrivaPrakashVarrier https://t.co/nUqNIcZdZW pic.twitter.com/o4eImXigfB
— Priya Prakash Varrier (@ppriyavarrier) February 13, 2018
The teaser of the movie shows the actors, Priya and actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who is also making his debut with Oru Adaar Love, in a classroom. Priya shoots a kiss to Roshan Abdul Rahoof using a handgun, making him blush!
The film’s teaser, which is storming the internet once again.
Priya Prakash Varrier has been making waves on the internet ever since her clip from the “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” song went viral. She already broke records on Instagram when she gained about 606K followers within a day.
Great going!
First Published: 14 Feb 2018 07:25 AM