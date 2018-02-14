 Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier Is Back With Another Viral Video, This Time With A Flying Kiss
Cashing on Valentine’s Day, the makers of Oru Adaar Love have released a short teaser of her movie.

New Delhi: The girl who became an internet sensation with a wink is now set to steal your hearts again! This time, with a kiss! Cashing on Valentine’s Day, the makers of Oru Adaar Love have released a short teaser of her movie.




The teaser of the movie shows the actors, Priya and actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who is also making his debut with Oru Adaar Love, in a classroom. Priya shoots a kiss to Roshan Abdul Rahoof using a handgun, making him blush!



The film’s teaser, which is storming the internet once again.





Priya Prakash Varrier has been making waves on the internet ever since her clip from the “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” song went viral. She already broke records on Instagram when she gained about 606K followers within a day.



