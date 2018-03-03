 Watch: Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Celebrates Holi With Co-Star Roshan Abdul Rahoof
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Watch: Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Celebrates Holi With Co-Star Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Watch: Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Celebrates Holi With Co-Star Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Priya Varrier turned into an overnight social media sensation after her wink scene from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 11:05 AM
Watch: Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Celebrates Holi With Co-Star Roshan Abdul Rahoof
Mumbai: Seems like Priya Prakash Varrier also loves the festival of Holi.

The 18-year-old, internet sensation took to her Instagram page to share a video which shows her enjoying the festival of colours with Roshan Abdul Rahoof and other Oru Adaar Love friends.






Priya Varrier turned into an overnight social media sensation after her wink scene from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral. Even before her debut, netizens have made her a star already. 

Not just her, the internet also showered praises on her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof who floored everyone with his flirting skills.

 





Adaarholi ❤️ @omar_lulu_ @priya.p.varrier

A post shared by Roshan Abdul Rahoof (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on


For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'You Are A Part Of My Soul, My Best Friend', Read Janhvi Kapoor's Emotional Note For Mom Sridevi

trending now

VIDEO
Tripura Assembly Election Results 2018: How did BJP register a ...
INDIA
Meghalaya polls: Congress leads in early trends
VIDEO
Tripura Assembly Election Results 2018: Biplab Deb in race for ...