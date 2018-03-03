Watch: Internet Sensation Priya Prakash Celebrates Holi With Co-Star Roshan Abdul Rahoof





Seems like Priya Prakash Varrier also loves the festival of Holi.The 18-year-old, internet sensation took to her Instagram page to share a video which shows her enjoying the festival of colours with Roshan Abdul Rahoof and other Oru Adaar Love friends.Priya Varrier turned into an overnight social media sensation after her wink scene from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral. Even before her debut, netizens have made her a star already.Not just her, the internet also showered praises on her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof who floored everyone with his flirting skills.