Watch: Internet's Latest Sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier Sings 'Channa Mereya'

Turns out, she can sing really well too!

By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 07:42 PM
New Delhi: Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight Internet star after a clip of her video from the newly-released song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral on the Internet. The short clip which shows sweet flirting, especially Priya's wink, has managed to struck a chord among youngsters on social media.
Here is the viral clip which has quickly rose to become the subject of many memes on the internet:

 



Meanwhile, another video of her singing has resurfaced. Here she can be seen singing Channa Mereya from the 2017 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil:

