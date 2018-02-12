Watch: Internet's Latest Sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier Sings 'Channa Mereya'



Thank you so much for the love and support for #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi#OruAdaarLove. 4.3 Million views for YouTube & counting, 600k+ for me going bigger in Instagram. 🙏 😉 #MondayMotivation #PriyaPrakashVarrier pic.twitter.com/vKLLQKiho2

— Priya Prakash Varrier (@ppriyavarrier) February 12, 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight Internet star after a clip of her video from the newly-released song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral on the Internet. The short clip which shows sweet flirting, especially Priya's wink, has managed to struck a chord among youngsters on social media.Here is the viral clip which has quickly rose to become the subject of many memes on the internet:Meanwhile, another video of her singing has resurfaced. Here she can be seen singing Channa Mereya from the 2017 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: