Watch: Here's How Congress 'Lovingly' Wished PM Modi On Valentine's Day







Dear Mr. Modi: A very happy #ValentinesDay from us to you ???? pic.twitter.com/WrYKnN7iBc

— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2018







This day and every day, we hope that love continues to win over hate. #ValentinesDay #JanKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JirJrZqzb8

— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2018

On the eve of Valentine's Day, Congress on Wednesday took a rather 'loving' jibe at PM Modi and dedicated a tongue-in-cheek video to him.The party posted a video on its Twitter handle with a caption saying, 'Dear Mr. Modi: A very happy #ValentinesDay from us to you'.In the video, the Congress tells Modi to "spread love and not jumlas" with visuals of balloon hearts with names of various initiatives launched by his government - such as Skill India and Make in India. The party also asks him to hug less, work more, break up with hatred and love all Indians equally. Not just that, the video also asks PM Modi to listen to ‘Jan Ki Baat’.Moving towards the end, Congress says “like every relationship, you must learn to make promises you can keep” as the video shows PM Modi talking about depositing lakhs into every poor person’s bank account as well as tackling black money and corruption.And throughout the video, the romantic track ‘Pehla Nasha, Pehla Khumaar’ plays in the background.Prior to this video, Congress had taken another jibe at BJPThe message comes in the wake of an onslaught on the saffron brigade by the Congress, which has accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading hate in society.