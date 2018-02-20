 Watch: German Orchestra Plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ At Berlin Film Fest & We Are Drowning In Nostalgia!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Watch: German Orchestra Plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ At Berlin Film Fest & We Are Drowning In Nostalgia!

Watch: German Orchestra Plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ At Berlin Film Fest & We Are Drowning In Nostalgia!

Karan Johar is representing Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 09:55 AM
Watch: German Orchestra Plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ At Berlin Film Fest & We Are Drowning In Nostalgia!
Berlin: For all 90s kids, the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will always remain special. Even after two decades, the movie is fresh in the hearts of its fans. So, when recently, German Orchestra played the tune of title song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the German Film Festival, Twitter lost all calm.

The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra gave a special rendition of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Watch it here:





Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is representing Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival says he felt honoured and excited after listening to this rendition






Fans got all excited and shared the video widely



 
















For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Awesome! In A First, Jaipur's Gandhi Nagar Railway Station To Be Fully Operated By Women

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Indian Army destroys Pakistani bunker in Jammu ...
INDIA
India gives it back: In response to Pakistan's shelling, ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Investigative agency report says both UPA and ...