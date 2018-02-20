Watch: German Orchestra Plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ At Berlin Film Fest & We Are Drowning In Nostalgia!

The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra gave a special rendition of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai". Watch it here:
The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra gave an energetic rendition of #kuchkuchhotahai ...this is such a proud moment for Indian Cinema.... Congrats @iamsrk @KajolAtUN Rani Mukherji Jatin-Lalit and @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/5EtpkbwHYz
— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 18, 2018
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is representing Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival says he felt honoured and excited after listening to this rendition
Was so excited and honoured to see this!!!!! #KuchKuchHotaHai https://t.co/EKsDTSMVj1
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2018
Fans got all excited and shared the video widely
Karan please make a movie of an intense love story with srk and kajol. Intensity is what defines their chemistry. @KajolAtUN @iamsrk ????
— Swɑgɑtɑ ღ (@Swagata428) February 18, 2018
bloody awesome rendition ????
— Sue Ach (@sueydoz) February 18, 2018
Goosebumps! Sach mein #KuchKuchHotaHai
— Nalene M de Alba (@MehraNalene) February 18, 2018
This is very beautiful & it feels so good to hear that warm applause at the end..????????
— Chelo (@Te_amo_ShahRukh) February 18, 2018
It gave me serious goosebumps n m not sure why. Bravo
— rizbukhari (@rizbukhari) February 18, 2018
Wow. Lovely to hear that????
— Elizabeth mathew (@mathewliz12) February 18, 2018
