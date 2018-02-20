Watch: German Orchestra Plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ At Berlin Film Fest & We Are Drowning In Nostalgia!







The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra gave an energetic rendition of #kuchkuchhotahai ...this is such a proud moment for Indian Cinema.... Congrats @iamsrk @KajolAtUN Rani Mukherji Jatin-Lalit and @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/5EtpkbwHYz

— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 18, 2018







Was so excited and honoured to see this!!!!! #KuchKuchHotaHai https://t.co/EKsDTSMVj1



— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2018









Karan please make a movie of an intense love story with srk and kajol. Intensity is what defines their chemistry. @KajolAtUN @iamsrk ????

— Swɑgɑtɑ ღ (@Swagata428) February 18, 2018



bloody awesome rendition ????

— Sue Ach (@sueydoz) February 18, 2018





Goosebumps! Sach mein #KuchKuchHotaHai



— Nalene M de Alba (@MehraNalene) February 18, 2018







This is very beautiful & it feels so good to hear that warm applause at the end..????????

— Chelo (@Te_amo_ShahRukh) February 18, 2018





It gave me serious goosebumps n m not sure why. Bravo



— rizbukhari (@rizbukhari) February 18, 2018







Wow. Lovely to hear that????



— Elizabeth mathew (@mathewliz12) February 18, 2018



For all 90s kids, the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will always remain special. Even after two decades, the movie is fresh in the hearts of its fans. So, when recently, German Orchestra played the tune of title songat the German Film Festival, Twitter lost all calm.Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is representing Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival says he felt honoured and excited after listening to this rendition