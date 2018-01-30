Voting before wedding: Groom casts vote in Ajmer bypolls before tying knot



A groom came to cast his vote in #AjmerByPolls; said, 'voting is my fundamental right & I wanted to exercise it on my wedding day' #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/wQ9ZB1RNwC

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2018

Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh assembly constituency started on Monday. What grabbed everyone's attention was that a groom went to cast his vote for Ajmer by-elections.Setting an example on the importance of the right to vote, a groom went to cast his vote in Ajmer by elections wearing his wedding dress. However, he was not the only one who came out to vote with a close wedding in hand as he was accompanied by his entire "baraat"(wedding procession).Dressed in shervani amides pulsating Dholak beats, the groom reached the polling station and later flashed his election ink in front of the camera. Around 1925 polling booths have been set up in the Ajmer constituency.Well, this was not the first time when a groom went to cast vote just before the wedding, earlier during the first phase of Gujarat elections 2017 a young bride and groom also first went to a polling station to vote prior to their wedding ceremony.So next time when you will think that impending work is more important than casting a vote, then definitely this man will be an inspiration.