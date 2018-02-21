 Virat Kohli's Passionate Hug With His 'One And Only' Is Breaking The Internet. See Pic
In the photo, Virat and Anushka are seen in the middle of a passionate hug, recreating the graffiti behind them.

Updated: 21 Feb 2018 08:26 AM
New Delhi: Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have broken the internet with yet another adorable picture. After victory of the Indian cricket team against South Africa in the bilateral one-day series, Virat posted a photo on Instagram in which he is seen engaging in some PDA.

In the photo, Virat and Anushka are seen in the middle of a passionate hug, recreating the graffiti behind them. Virat has adorably captioned the picture declaring Anushka as his ‘one and only’.




My one and only! ♥️????♥️


A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on






Just a few days ago, Virat Kohli also credited his wife for being the inspiration behind his performance on the field. Kohli, who played an unbeaten knock of 129 to guide India to an eight-wicket win in the final ODI at the SuperSport Park, had said, "People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling."

Anushka, has also been pouring her love for husband Virat on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, the picture has gone viral with more than 27 lakh likes and counting. And as usual, the post is overflowing with responses from fans. 



