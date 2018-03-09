Virat Kohli Shares First Glimpse Of His New Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai. See Pic

On Thursday, the much loved cricketer gave his fans a glimpse of his new home in Mumbai. He posted a beautiful image from his home overlooking the Mumbai skyscrapers on his official Twitter account.
Check it out:
Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home! ????♥️ pic.twitter.com/u4LfeXmQ11
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2018
Kohli married his long-term girlfriend and popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017. And the couple have finally moved into their new home in Mumbai. The apartment, a sprawling 7,171-square-foot flat in Worli has a sea facing view.
The cricketer had bought the house back in 2016 for a whopping Rs 34 crore. A few days ago, Virat had shared a picture of having coffee at home, captioning it, “coffee at home tastes even better.”
We sure are jealous!
First Published: 09 Mar 2018 10:47 AM