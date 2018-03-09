 Virat Kohli Shares First Glimpse Of His New Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai. See Pic
The cricketer had bought the house back in 2016 for a whopping Rs 34 crore.

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 10:49 AM
Mumbai: Virat Kohli has been on a roll these days!

On Thursday, the much loved cricketer gave his fans a glimpse of his new home in Mumbai. He posted a beautiful image from his home overlooking the Mumbai skyscrapers on his official Twitter account.

Check it out:





Kohli married his long-term girlfriend and popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017. And the couple have finally moved into their new home in Mumbai. The apartment, a sprawling 7,171-square-foot flat in Worli has a sea facing view.

The cricketer had bought the house back in 2016 for a whopping Rs 34 crore. A few days ago, Virat had shared a picture of having coffee at home, captioning it, “coffee at home tastes even better.”




Coffee at home tastes even better. ????♥️


A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on






We sure are jealous!

