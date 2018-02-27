 Virat Kohli Gives Shikhar Dhawan A Head Massage, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet
In the viral video, Kohli is seen giving a head massage to Shikhar Dhawan

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 09:59 PM
New Delhi: A video is going viral on social media in which Captain Virat Kohli was seen giving a head massage to Shikhar Dhawan during the final T20I at Newlands in Cape Town on February 24. This gave social media users a chance to praise their favorite captain.

 



After suffering a back injury Captain Virat Kohli missed the third final Twenty20 but even then he made sure to contribute to contribute to the team in his own style.

Well, his fans are now bombarding the internet with the reactions. Some are praising him while others have made memes out of this viral video.

 























