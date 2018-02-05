Viral Video: Pakistan Journalist Reports Live From His Own Wedding, Interviews Wife







Only in Pakistan..a reporter covering his own wedding..interviews wife and father-in-law and appreciate his own wedding procession..is it ethical journalism??? #Hilarious https://t.co/Y5k1l9gXi8

Its entertainment. Its lively. Its positive. Its spreading smile. Its beautiful. Its much much better and ethical than asking a rape/ bomb attack victim that "what are ur feelings now?"....



What an pure, unsaturated idiot ???? @Mohaminkhan3

Tv reporters only in pakistan can say,do anything on screen..lol RIP ethics!



What the father!

I cannot believe what I just saw, expecting same kind of ardent reporting of "nuptial night" :3 ????

A journalist is never off duty, and this one, not even at his own wedding. A Pakistani reporter went above and beyond the call of duty when he covered his own wedding.He then went on to interview his wife asking her how she felt and said: "I got you sports cars, heavy bikes, what would you like to say?" to which she responded "I felt very nice that you fulfilled my wish, I hope you continue to fulfill my wishes in future as well."The apparently funny video instantly became a hit on social media: