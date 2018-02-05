Viral Video: Pakistan Journalist Reports Live From His Own Wedding, Interviews Wife

Appearing on-air in his wedding attire, the TV reporter covered the ‘breaking news’ and interviewed his father, wife, mother-in-law and even his own mother.
He then went on to interview his wife asking her how she felt and said: "I got you sports cars, heavy bikes, what would you like to say?" to which she responded "I felt very nice that you fulfilled my wish, I hope you continue to fulfill my wishes in future as well."
The apparently funny video instantly became a hit on social media:
Only in Pakistan..a reporter covering his own wedding..interviews wife and father-in-law and appreciate his own wedding procession..is it ethical journalism??? #Hilarious https://t.co/Y5k1l9gXi8
— Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) February 4, 2018
Its entertainment. Its lively. Its positive. Its spreading smile. Its beautiful. Its much much better and ethical than asking a rape/ bomb attack victim that "what are ur feelings now?"....
— راؤ وقار عبد الصمد (@RaoWASamad) February 5, 2018
What an pure, unsaturated idiot ???? @Mohaminkhan3
— Rafique Qureshi (@RafiqueQuresh13) February 4, 2018
Tv reporters only in pakistan can say,do anything on screen..lol RIP ethics!
— Ahmed Achakzai (@Aachakzai21) February 4, 2018
What the father!
I cannot believe what I just saw, expecting same kind of ardent reporting of "nuptial night" :3 ????
— Muhammad Aasif Nazir (@Aasif5019) February 4, 2018
First Published: 05 Feb 2018 06:11 PM