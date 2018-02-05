 Viral Video: Pakistan Journalist Reports Live From His Own Wedding, Interviews Wife
Appearing on-air in his wedding attire, the TV reporter covered the ‘breaking news’ and interviewed his father, wife, mother-in-law and even his own mother.

Updated: 05 Feb 2018 06:16 PM
New Delhi: A journalist is never off duty, and this one, not even at his own wedding. A Pakistani reporter went above and beyond the call of duty when he covered his own wedding.

He then went on to interview his wife asking her how she felt and said: "I got you sports cars, heavy bikes, what would you like to say?" to which she responded "I felt very nice that you fulfilled my wish, I hope you continue to fulfill my wishes in future as well."
