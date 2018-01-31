Video: US Families Book An Entire Theatre To Watch Padmaavat And Dance To Ghoomar!







San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code - "Every one should dress like Padmavati." And before the show there was this dancing ???????? pic.twitter.com/PKkEdbLXGx

Not just India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has managed to generate massive buzz across the world.In a video which has gone viral, families in San Francisco displayed their love for the movie by booking an entire show of the theatre to see ‘Padmaavat’. Not just that, women showed up dressed as Padmavati and danced on Ghoomar inside the theatre!Ghoomar was also played during a basketball match between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat teams at the NBA in the USA. Cheerleaders were seen dancing to the song during the match on January 28.