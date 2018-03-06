 Veteran Actress & Bollywood's Beloved 'Shammi Aunty' Passes Away At 89, Twitter Pays Tribute
Fondly addressed as ‘Shammi aunty’ by Bollywood celebrities, her real name is Nargis Rabadi.

Updated: 06 Mar 2018 11:29 AM
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood and television actor Shammi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89 after prolonged illness at her home. Her last rites will be held at Oshiwara crematorium at 1 pm.




Fondly addressed as ‘Shammi aunty’ by Bollywood celebrities, her real name is Nargis Rabadi. She started her film career with Malhar as a leading lady and later on moved to the comic genre.

She appeared in over 200 films that included ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Hum’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ over her long film career. She had also appeared in many popular television serials such as Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and last but not the least Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Designer Sandeep took to social media early Tuesday morning to make the announcement:





Her co-star in 1992's 'Khuda Gawah', Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her contribution to the Indian film industry.




Ex-member of Parliament and sister to Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt posted a throwback picture of 'Shammi aunty' along with her mother Nargis.























She was last seen in Farah-Khan-Boman Irani's outing, 'Shirini Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi' in 2013.

