Veteran Actress & Bollywood's Beloved 'Shammi Aunty' Passes Away At 89, Twitter Pays Tribute



Veteran actress Shammi, popularly known as '#ShammiAunty', passes away at 89 pic.twitter.com/AqeTz04FIA

— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) March 6, 2018



T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018



Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP

— Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018



RIP Shammi aunty... your talent warmth and laughter is cherished!!! https://t.co/TK5XfCp5rb

— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 6, 2018



Veteran actress #Shammi ji is no more with us... RIP pic.twitter.com/zCtK3IrUyl

— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 6, 2018



I always loved Shammi. So vivacious and fun. And this song from Rangeen Raatein where Geeta Bali played a man. https://t.co/7whsHLe4kv

— Aditi Sen (@senaditi) March 6, 2018



RIP #ShammiAunty a familiar likable face seen in many classic films and TV serial. She was the contemporary and friend of Nargis Dutt ji. Immense loss for the Art world. pic.twitter.com/O2TdUTmCZy

— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 6, 2018

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Shammi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89 after prolonged illness at her home. Her last rites will be held at Oshiwara crematorium at 1 pm.Fondly addressed as ‘Shammi aunty’ by Bollywood celebrities, her real name is Nargis Rabadi. She started her film career with Malhar as a leading lady and later on moved to the comic genre.She appeared in over 200 films that included ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Hum’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ over her long film career. She had also appeared in many popular television serials such as Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and last but not the least Dekh Bhai Dekh.She was last seen in Farah-Khan-Boman Irani's outing, 'Shirini Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi' in 2013.