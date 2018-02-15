Valentine’s Week Isn’t Over Yet! Today Is Slap Day For All The Frustrated Souls







Happy Slap Day ???????? LOL pic.twitter.com/66nVzVvfKI

— Pinki grace Scarlet (@Grace_Love111) February 15, 2018













Slap Day means that you should slap all the relationship,

feelings, emotions with the person who hurts you every day

and doesn’t deserve you. #SlapDay



— SAYAN SRKIAN (@i_mSDK) February 15, 2018



Anti Valentine Day Date Sheet:Dates for Slap Day, Flirting Day, Breakup Day – Week after Valentine’s Day! https://t.co/vFwQJHeRu5 pic.twitter.com/0GC3JdsrYX

— Soniya (@iam_soniyaa) February 4, 2018







Today is a #Slapday.

I would like to slap my ego,

I would like to slap to evils in me.

I would like to slap negatvity in me.

I would like to slap on the face of silence who is stopping to bring smile on face of others.

Come all & celebrate this day with positvity.

Happy Slap Day.



— Bhaskar (@cbrsrk) February 15, 2018









Wishing a very happy slap day to d most deserving punching bag @HappuDroga ????

May u keep on getting lots n lots of slaps????????...Aaj bohat dhoom dham se manega slap day????????@shilpaFan_No1 N others can join!U all r cordially invited!???? pic.twitter.com/Ow1NWaaLPy

— ????Sanju???? (@Sanjkss) February 15, 2018

After a mush-filled week, Valentine's Day is finally over. But not fully, though. There is still another week following Feb 14th, which is called the Anti-Valentine's Week. And these days for 2018 are as follows:February 15 -February 16 –February 17 –February 18 –February 19 –February 20 –February 21 –So, as per the schedule, today is Slap Day! A perfect day for all those who do not believe in the idea of celebrating love or are just fed up with all that cheesiness that ensued over the week. It could also be a day for all those who got hurt in love. So, go ahead, vent all your frustration.Go, slap your feelings and emotions which are attached with that person who hurts you every day and start afresh!And let Twitter help you in that: