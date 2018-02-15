Valentine’s Week Isn’t Over Yet! Today Is Slap Day For All The Frustrated Souls

February 15 - Happy Slap Day
February 16 – Happy Kick Day
February 17 – Happy Perfume Day
February 18 – Happy Flirting Day
February 19 – Happy Confession Day
February 20 – Happy Missing Day
February 21 – Happy Breakup Day
So, as per the schedule, today is Slap Day! A perfect day for all those who do not believe in the idea of celebrating love or are just fed up with all that cheesiness that ensued over the week. It could also be a day for all those who got hurt in love. So, go ahead, vent all your frustration.
Go, slap your feelings and emotions which are attached with that person who hurts you every day and start afresh!
And let Twitter help you in that:
Happy Slap Day ???????? LOL pic.twitter.com/66nVzVvfKI
— Pinki grace Scarlet (@Grace_Love111) February 15, 2018
Happy #SlapDay ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/F08pQ2d1xu
— Sai Kiran Reddy (@sayeekeyrun_) February 15, 2018
Happy slap day ????????to all ????????????????????????????@SukuSwasanian @sumeeta_deb @kanch_95 @Sidharths_Disha @swasansolumate2 @Tanya17523212 @AshwiniMool @IshuChukki @Crazy_Larkie @SnehaRay14 pic.twitter.com/nByr8nVjFW
— Angel Dhani (@AngelDhani3) February 15, 2018
Slap Day means that you should slap all the relationship,
feelings, emotions with the person who hurts you every day
and doesn’t deserve you. #SlapDay
— SAYAN SRKIAN (@i_mSDK) February 15, 2018
Anti Valentine Day Date Sheet:Dates for Slap Day, Flirting Day, Breakup Day – Week after Valentine’s Day! https://t.co/vFwQJHeRu5 pic.twitter.com/0GC3JdsrYX
— Soniya (@iam_soniyaa) February 4, 2018
Today is a #Slapday.
I would like to slap my ego,
I would like to slap to evils in me.
I would like to slap negatvity in me.
I would like to slap on the face of silence who is stopping to bring smile on face of others.
Come all & celebrate this day with positvity.
Happy Slap Day.
— Bhaskar (@cbrsrk) February 15, 2018
Wishing a very happy slap day to d most deserving punching bag @HappuDroga ????
May u keep on getting lots n lots of slaps????????...Aaj bohat dhoom dham se manega slap day????????@shilpaFan_No1 N others can join!U all r cordially invited!???? pic.twitter.com/Ow1NWaaLPy
— ????Sanju???? (@Sanjkss) February 15, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.