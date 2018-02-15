 Valentine’s Week Isn’t Over Yet! Today Is Slap Day For All The Frustrated Souls
Go, slap your feelings and emotions which are attached with that person who hurts you every day and start afresh!

New Delhi: After a mush-filled week, Valentine's Day is finally over. But not fully, though. There is still another week following Feb 14th, which is called the Anti-Valentine's Week. And these days for 2018 are as follows:

February 15 - Happy Slap Day

February 16 – Happy Kick Day 

February 17 – Happy Perfume Day 

February 18 – Happy Flirting Day

February 19 – Happy Confession Day 

February 20 – Happy Missing Day

February 21 – Happy Breakup Day

So, as per the schedule, today is Slap Day! A perfect day for all those who do not believe in the idea of celebrating love or are just fed up with all that cheesiness that ensued over the week. It could also be a day for all those who got hurt in love. So, go ahead, vent all your frustration.

