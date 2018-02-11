Valentine's Day: 5 Hollywood Movies That Were Inspired By Real Love Stories

So, snuggle up with your partner in a blanket and promise to always stay next to each other. Enjoy these movies:
The Theory of Everything
The movie shows how the famous astrophysicist Stephen Hawking falls in love with philology student Jane Wilde but due to a progressing disease, he begins to lose control over his body. However, Jane continues to be by his side and due to her support, he continues his research. Eddie Redmayne, who played Hawking was recognized with an Academy Award for this movie.
A Beautiful Mind
Just like The Theory of Everything, this movie depicts how Alicia Larde (Jennifer Connelly) helps John Nash (Russell Crowe), a brilliant mathematician-economist, fight schizophrenia. It is due to her constant love, support and devotion that despite a major illness, Nash wins the Nobel Prize.
The Invisible Woman
Well, love has many shades. Some love stories are forbidden by this world, so they exist in shadows. Such is this movie which revolves around the secretive and scandalous extra-marital affair that famous English writer Charles Dickens (Ralph Fiennes) and Nelly Ternan (Felicity Jones) share unto death.
Walk The Line
The decades-long romance between country music icons Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) and June Carter Cash (Reese Witherspoon) forms the plot of this movie. Reese Witherspoon, who played June Carter, received an Academy Award for this movie.
Becoming Jane
This movie is based on the beautiful yet sad love story between the great English writer Jane Austen and Irish lawyer Thomas Lefroy. Anne Hathaway and James McAvoy play the main characters in the movie.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 11 Feb 2018 11:17 AM