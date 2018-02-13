Valentine's Day 2018: Shilpa Shetty Wishes Her Fans

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who has done superhit films such as' Bazigar ',' Ten '' and 'Pardesi Babu', appears on TV these days. Apart from this, the actress is also very active about fitness. In addition to being seen on reality shows on TV, Shilpa also inspires people to do yoga for fitness.Coming to the personal front, Shilpa started dating Raj Kundra in February 2009 and got married in November 2009. Shilpa is also quite active on social media and often shares her romantic photos with Raj, which fans love a lot.