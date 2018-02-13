Valentine's Day 2018: From Virat-Anushka To Shahid-Mira, These Bollywood Couples Are Superhit!

For those who want to express love, Bollywood opens up many avenues. Be it a dialogue or a romantic song, Bollywood has certainly helped couples in love to express their feelings.Not only movies, Bollywood couples also leave a deep impression on people's lives. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, we are telling you the story of some of Bollywood's hot couples whom the audience see as inspirations. Know about them:In India, Cricket and Bollywood love angle is always a hit. Something similar happened when Virat Kohli's eyes met Anushka Sharma. In 2013, they met during an ad shoot and that was the start of a beautiful relationship. When Virat Kohli was once spotted outside Anushka's house, the news spread like a fire.Anushka never spoke candidly about their relationship, but Virat continued giving hints. Anushka was often seen cheering Virat during his matches. Many times, Anushka was held responsible for the times when Virat was not playing well.Virat defended Anushka every time and shut down the trolls. Not just that, Virat has often been seen blowing away kisses to his lady love during important matches from the field.On December 11, 2017, both of them got married in Italy.Their wedding was the talk of the town and was no less than a dream.When it comes to Bollywood hot couples, we can not ignore Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. This is a pair that has not been seen together in movies so far, but their love affair is a hit in Bollywood circles. These two have never openly accepted their relationship, but it has been always said that they are both crazy in love with each other.The two stars have been spotted together at movies, dinners, and award ceremonies. The two were seen together in a music video 'Befikra which was quite liked. Now, this hot couple will come together even on the big screen in 'Baaghi 2' for the first time.Patani has also gone to celebrate Holi with Tiger's family. When pictures of this holiday came out in 2016, the status of their relationship became clear. However, both of them still say this that they are just friends.Shahid Kapoor, the Chocolate Boy of Bollywood, has always been in limelight for his relationships even before marriage. When in 2015, news came that he was going to marry Mira Rajput, a resident of Delhi, the industry was surprised.In fact, Shahid's name has been associated with many actresses from Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra but none of them could reach fruition. After this, Shahid decided to have an arranged marriage.His family met Mira Rajput in Delhi and after a few meetings, the two promised to marry each other. Shahid married Mira on July 7, 2015, but this marriage was highly discussed because of the fact that Mira is about 13 years younger than Shahid. After one year of marriage, Mira gave birth to daughter Misha.There are reports that Mira will also try her luck in acting. Shahid and Mira have shot photoshoots together and have also appeared on the cover page of many big magazines.