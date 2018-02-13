Karan Johar Asks His Fans To Have A 'Ishq Wala Love' On Valentine's Day





Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is known for making films on love. He started his journey with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which is still a hit among the people. After this Karan Johar made many memorable films like 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year'.If you have to take tips on Valentine's Day then who can be better than Karan Johar?Karan Johar says that, ''This Valentine's do 'Ishq wala love.'' These days Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are judging a reality show together. Along with Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar greeted his fans on Valentine's Day and asked them to love endlessly.