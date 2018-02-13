Valentine's Day: Deepika-Ranveer & Saif-Kareena's Love Story Give Us Major Couple Goals!





For those who want to express love, Bollywood opens up many avenues. Be it a romantic song or a dialogue, Bollywood has certainly helped couples in love to express their feelings.Not only movies, Bollywood couples also leave a deep impression on people's lives. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, we are telling you the story of two such Bollywood's hot couples whom the audience just adore.Without a doubt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood's hot couples these days. They got close to each other during the shooting of the film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' in 2013. And then there was no looking back!Their real-life couple was also a hit in the film. Deepika and Ranveer have now become the idols for every couple deeply in love with each other. Remember this adorable video:They can’t seem to get enough of each other and their PDA is very obvious at every event.After this, in 2015, Ranbir offered a red rose and proposed to Deepika on the platform of the IIFA Awards. After this, the duo also appeared in the film 'Bajiarao Mastani' which was very well liked. Many times, Ranveer Singh has also appeared with Deepika's family. They have even gone abroad for vacations together.This year Deepika and Ranveer appeared together in the much controversial film 'Padmavat'.During protests by Karni Sena, it was a difficult time but Deepika-Ranvir never left one another. During the screening of the film, when both came together arms in arms, their fans were just delighted.Bollywood's Nawab, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor is truly a wonderful couple. Whether it is style, fashion or fitness, this pair remains at the forefront in every case. After breaking up with Shahid Kapoor in 2007, Kareena Kapoor started dating Saif Ali Khan.After this, in 2008, the pair appeared in the film 'Tashan'. After knowing each other for five years, they decided to marry and in 2012 Kareena Kapoor became Bollywood's Begum after marrying Saif.Kareena did not change her religion after marriage but just added Khan surname to her own name. In 2016, Kareena gave birth to son Taimur. Kareena is about 10 years younger than Saif, but the pair is always considered as one of Bollywood's hot couples.