 Valentine's Day: Top 10 Romantic Songs To Woo Your Sweetheart
On the eve of Valentine's Day, sing along these romantic songs and dedicate them to your partner to make them feel loved.

By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 12:03 PM
New Delhi: Romance is in the air, and a song on every lover's lips. And why not! Nothing can express feelings better than music! And often, a song comes to our rescue when words fail.

So, on the eve of Valentine's Day, sing along these romantic songs and dedicate them to your partner to make them feel loved.

Here is our top 10 favourite evergreen Bollywood songs:

Hum Tum (title track): Hum Tum


Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar)


Shayad Yehi Hai Pyar: Life in a Metro


Aadha Ishq (Band Baaja Baaraat)


Bahon Ke Darmiyan (Khamoshi)


Aao Na (Kyun! Ho Gaya Na)


Raabta (Agent Vinod)


Zehnaseeb (Hasee Toh Phasee)


Ho gaya hai tujko (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)



Saibo (Shor in the city)

