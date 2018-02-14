Valentine's Day: Top 10 Romantic Songs To Woo Your Sweetheart

So, on the eve of Valentine's Day, sing along these romantic songs and dedicate them to your partner to make them feel loved.
Here is our top 10 favourite evergreen Bollywood songs:
Hum Tum (title track): Hum Tum
Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar)
Shayad Yehi Hai Pyar: Life in a Metro
Aadha Ishq (Band Baaja Baaraat)
Bahon Ke Darmiyan (Khamoshi)
Aao Na (Kyun! Ho Gaya Na)
Raabta (Agent Vinod)
Zehnaseeb (Hasee Toh Phasee)
Ho gaya hai tujko (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)
Saibo (Shor in the city)
First Published: 14 Feb 2018 11:50 AM