 Uttar Pradesh: Brave Police dog 'Tiger' gets guard of honour at his funeral
Tiger's body was wrapped in tricolor as a mark of respect to his selfless services.

By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 10:51 AM
Photo: PTI/representational

Uttar Pradesh: On January 17, Uttar Pradesh police's most trusted 'Tiger' a sniffer Labrador received a traditional guard of honor, as he took his last breath. His body was wrapped in a tricolor as a mark of respect to his selfless services.

Ek Tha Tiger:

  • Tiger was a sniffer Labrador with 20 nails on his claws, something which is rare among his breed.

  • Before joining the police force, Tiger was given a 36-week training for explosive, narcotics detection etc at Madhya Pradesh's National Training Centre for Dogs

  • According to his caretaker, Tiger was 14 years old, he lived two years longer span for his breeds of dog.

  • He was brought from Canine Club of India (CCI), a government agency that supplies cubs to paramilitary forces as well as to state police across the country.


 



 





Tiger's achievements:

  • Tiger achieved the rank of deputy superintendent of police, the highest any police dog could get.

  • In 2015, criminals had buried the body of a baby, some 500 meters deep, however, it was not difficult for Tiger to dig the ground and find out the body.

  • In another remarkable case, Tiger helped the police in solving a murder mystery in which a woman was killed and her body was thrown into a jungle in Muzaffarnagar.

  • He was often sent for operations with forces in other districts too.

  • As per reports, in his career of around 14 years, he helped the police in solving more than 150 cases.


 




On his sad demise, Muzaffarnagar circle officer, Manilal Patidar said, "Tiger's demise is an irreparable loss to us. He was a police officer like us. The department will never forget its brave soldier for his services to the nation." reports TOI

