A US senator tried to remove a pair of glasses he's not wearing and Twitter bursts into laughter

On Tuesday, US Senator Orrin Hatch was speaking during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee when he reached for his glasses to remove them. But the catch here is, he wasn't wearing any. Watch this viral video which will definitely crack you up!
WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he's not wearing pic.twitter.com/QXCCb4RHzn
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018
What ensued was a laugh riot and Twitter couldn’t stop poking fun at the 'invisible' glasses. Last we checked this tweet has been tweeted more than 67,000 times and still going strong.
pic.twitter.com/ayy8K2pQgj
— Renly Terratheon (@RenardOfTerror) January 17, 2018
What if we're all wearing glasses and Orrin Hatch is the only one who can see them? https://t.co/lwXjjFVyJ8
— DJ Judd (@juddzeez) January 16, 2018
Thank you ???? for the much enjoyed chuckles. The clip was exquisite but, even more so, the comments left me in stitches, been laughing out loud for so long, my son came in to see if I was okay. Btw, I love @OrrinHatch @POTUS & #MAGA but good humor has no politics, sometimes ❤️
— cristine (@cristiny1) January 17, 2018
Found em.#glasses #orrinhatch pic.twitter.com/u5Ltby7iAZ
— Madeline Carl (@madeline__carl) January 16, 2018
The Orrin Hatch-John Gizzi (fake) glasses mashup you never knew you needed.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/LZBGrR0G2z
— Eric Orvieto (@eorvieto) January 16, 2018
Well, after this clip went viral, the senator’s campaign office replied to the video and handled it with equal wit and
Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They're new, you've probably never heard of them. pic.twitter.com/pygTRwbJl7
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 16, 2018
First Published: 17 Jan 2018 08:48 PM