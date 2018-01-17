A US senator tried to remove a pair of glasses he's not wearing and Twitter bursts into laughter







WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he's not wearing pic.twitter.com/QXCCb4RHzn

— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018



What if we're all wearing glasses and Orrin Hatch is the only one who can see them? https://t.co/lwXjjFVyJ8

— DJ Judd (@juddzeez) January 16, 2018







Thank you ???? for the much enjoyed chuckles. The clip was exquisite but, even more so, the comments left me in stitches, been laughing out loud for so long, my son came in to see if I was okay. Btw, I love @OrrinHatch @POTUS & #MAGA but good humor has no politics, sometimes ❤️



— cristine (@cristiny1) January 17, 2018





The Orrin Hatch-John Gizzi (fake) glasses mashup you never knew you needed.

You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/LZBGrR0G2z



— Eric Orvieto (@eorvieto) January 16, 2018



Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They're new, you've probably never heard of them. pic.twitter.com/pygTRwbJl7



— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 16, 2018



Washington: Laughter is indeed, found in the smallest things of life. And the Internet found its moment of laughter when a US senator did something adorably silly.On Tuesday, US Senator Orrin Hatch was speaking during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee when he reached for his glasses to remove them.Watch this viral video which will definitely crack you up!What ensued was a laugh riot and Twitter couldn’t stop poking fun at the 'invisible' glasses. Last we checked this tweet has been tweeted more than 67,000 times and still going strong.Well, after this clip went viral, the senator’s campaign office replied to the video and handled it with equal wit and