 A US senator tried to remove a pair of glasses he's not wearing and Twitter bursts into laughter
The Internet found its moment of laughter when a US senator did something adorably silly.

Updated: 17 Jan 2018 09:15 PM
Washington: Laughter is indeed, found in the smallest things of life. And the Internet found its moment of laughter when a US senator did something adorably silly.

On Tuesday, US Senator Orrin Hatch was speaking during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee when he reached for his glasses to remove them. But the catch here is, he wasn't wearing any. Watch this viral video which will definitely crack you up!




What ensued was a laugh riot and Twitter couldn’t stop poking fun at the 'invisible' glasses. Last we checked this tweet has been tweeted more than 67,000 times and still going strong.














 

 



Well, after this clip went viral, the senator’s campaign office replied to the video and handled it with equal wit and




