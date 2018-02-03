 US Condemns Recent Cases Of Sexual Assault On Young Girls In India And Pakistan, Says It's Heartbreaking
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • US Condemns Recent Cases Of Sexual Assault On Young Girls In India And Pakistan, Says It's Heartbreaking

US Condemns Recent Cases Of Sexual Assault On Young Girls In India And Pakistan, Says It's Heartbreaking

In India, an eight-month-old baby girl was raped last week by her 28-year-old cousin in New Delhi, a shocking incident that outraged the nation.

By: || Updated: 03 Feb 2018 01:10 PM
US Condemns Recent Cases Of Sexual Assault On Young Girls In India And Pakistan, Says It's Heartbreaking
United Nations: The recent incidents of sexual assault on young girls in India and Pakistan are "heart breaking", the spokesperson of the UN chief said, underlining that the world body is trying to address the issue through access to education and women empowerment.

He was responding to questions on recent incidents of rapes in India and Pakistan.

In India, an eight-month-old baby girl was raped last week by her 28-year-old cousin in New Delhi, a shocking incident that outraged the nation. While in Pakistan in December, a seven-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered allegedly by a serial killer, triggering a national outcry.

"I think these two cases you referred to are heart- breaking," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said while answering a question on UN's advice for the two countries on this "vicious cycle".

"What is clear is that no country on this planet is immune from the scourge of violence against women, violence against girls. We see it in all country, north, south, east and west," Dujarric said.

Through various programmes, through UN-Women, UNFPA [United Nations Population Fund], UNICEF [United Nations Children's Fund] and others, the UN is working with governments to try to get messages through to communities to respecting girls, to respecting women, he said.

"It's about equal rights. It's about access to health.It's about access to education. It's about empowerment of women. Through a number of its development programmes, the UN is trying to face the issue," said the spokesperson of the UN Secretary General.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story What A Proud Moment! Twitter Erupts With Joy As India WinS U-19 World Cup 2018

trending now

VIDEO
2019 Kaun Jitega: Govt policies have been rejected by people ...
TV
Bigg Boss is not SCRIPTED but well EDITED, says ...
INDIA
Mumbai: Fire in suburban train coach at Dadar