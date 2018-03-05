Uttar Pradesh: 35-year-old woman hides in 'Holika' bonfire, burnt to death

Seema Devi's remains were found at the site two days after the ceremony. The remains were then sent for post-mortem. It was conducted by a panel of three doctors, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratankant Pandey.
The police said that the post-mortem report confirmed that Devi died due to suffocation. The SP said she was apparently deranged and had hid herself inside the bonfire.
The incident came to light on Saturday when people found the woman's body while collecting ashes from there.
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 01:33 PM