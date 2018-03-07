Unfair Enough? BSF Jawan Gets 7-Day Pay Cut For Not Using 'Shri' Before PM Modi's Name

Little did a BSF jawan know that a seemingly small mistake will have serious repercussions.Constable Sanjeev Kumar was handed down a seven-day pay cut for forgetting to affix ‘honourable’ or ‘Shri’ while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report in the Times of India.The incident took place on February 21 inside the BSF's 15th Battalion headquarters in Mahatpur, Nadia (West Bengal), during the zero parade, which is a routine exercise to account for jawans' daily activities.While giving a report during the parade, Sanjeev Kumar used the word “Modi programme”, following which he was reprimanded. The jawan was tried summarily and found “guilty” under Section 40 of the BSF Act. The force called the mistake “disrespect” to the Prime Minister.