 Heartbreaking! UN Issues Blank Statement On Slaughter Of Children In Syria, Says It Has 'Run Out Of Words'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Heartbreaking! UN Issues Blank Statement On Slaughter Of Children In Syria, Says It Has 'Run Out Of Words'

Heartbreaking! UN Issues Blank Statement On Slaughter Of Children In Syria, Says It Has 'Run Out Of Words'

The statement came after a ferocious Syrian regime bombing campaign pounded the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday, killing 127 civilians, 39 of them children.

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 01:55 PM
Heartbreaking! UN Issues Blank Statement On Slaughter Of Children In Syria, Says It Has 'Run Out Of Words'

Damascus: Silence is powerful than words. Exemplifying that is UNICEF which has issued a blank but extremely powerful statement on Syria. UN children’s agency has expressed its outrage over the plight of children in war-torn Syria, saying it has no more words left to describe the horror taking place across the country.


The message from Unicef’s regional director Geert Cappalaere on Tuesday contained ten empty lines with quotation marks to indicate the missing text before finishing with a footnote.


Here is the heartbreaking statement:


 




The bottom note explained, “Unicef is issuing this blank statement. We no longer have the words to describe children’s suffering and our outrage. Do those inflicting the suffering still have words to justify their barbaric acts?

The statement came after a ferocious Syrian regime bombing campaign pounded the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday, killing 127 civilians, 39 of them children.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Netizens make fun of Justin Trudeau’s Indian outfit, calls it a part of Incredible India campaign

trending now

INDIA
Delhi court sends two AAP MLAs, accused of assaulting ...
VIDEO
PNB Scam: Government should privatise national banks, suggests Adi ...
VIDEO
Good Morning: Top 10: India lost second T20 match against ...