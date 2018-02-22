Heartbreaking! UN Issues Blank Statement On Slaughter Of Children In Syria, Says It Has 'Run Out Of Words'

Damascus: Silence is powerful than words. Exemplifying that is UNICEF which has issued a blank but extremely powerful statement on Syria. UN children’s agency has expressed its outrage over the plight of children in war-torn Syria, saying it has no more words left to describe the horror taking place across the country.

The message from Unicef’s regional director Geert Cappalaere on Tuesday contained ten empty lines with quotation marks to indicate the missing text before finishing with a footnote.

Here is the heartbreaking statement:



The bottom note explained, “Unicef is issuing this blank statement. We no longer have the words to describe children’s suffering and our outrage. Do those inflicting the suffering still have words to justify their barbaric acts?”



The statement came after a ferocious Syrian regime bombing campaign pounded the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday, killing 127 civilians, 39 of them children.



