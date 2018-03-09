 Uber India Ropes In Virat Kohli As Brand Ambassador
Search

Uber India Ropes In Virat Kohli As Brand Ambassador

India is a key market for Uber and the company will continue to invest in its product, people and processes, the company said in a statement

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 03:32 PM
Uber India Ropes In Virat Kohli As Brand Ambassador
New Delhi: India cricket captain Virat Kohli became the brand ambassador of cab operator Uber on Friday.

"As a cricketer, I travel a lot and I have personally enjoyed the seamless experience of booking an Uber. It's great to see how the company is using technology to revolutionize the way people move around cities and is empowering millions by creating economic opportunities," Kohli said in a statement.

"I am very excited to join hands with a company that is so committed to people and cities they operate in," he added.




Besides being the face of the brand, Virat will be actively involved in a series of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives to be rolled out by Uber India.




India is a key market for Uber and the company will continue to invest in its product, people and processes, the company said in a statement.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story One In Every Three Indian Women Receives Vulgar Messages And Sexually Lewd Calls Every Week

trending now

VIDEO
Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers died of ...
VIDEO
Take a look at your Daily Horoscope with Pawan ...
INDIA
Cricket board sucked into Mohammed Shami's marital strife