Proud Moment For India! Two Tamil Nadu Students Win NASA’s 2018 Calendar Contest

11 years old, Kaviya BJ and K Selva Sreejith, are both class six students of Shree Vidhya Mandhir in Pushpathur. Kaviya and Selva’s artworks were among the 12 selected out of 3,000 entries from 193 countries. The contest was open to children from the age group ranging from four to twelve years.
Their artwork will now be printed in the 2018 calendar of NASA and will be sent to the International Space Station. They will also receive a gift package with goodies from NASA along with a copy of the calendar. Here are the pictures that made them the winners:
Sreejith’s topic for the contest was ‘What would you take from home?’
Source: Nasa.gov
Kaviya chose the topic ‘Space food’.
Source: Nasa.gov
Check out the full calendar.
First Published: 20 Jan 2018 08:27 PM