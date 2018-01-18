 Netizens lash out at Virat Kohli for being rude to journalist
The angry captain looked a bit annoyed and lashed out at Journalist when asked certain questions.

By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 01:29 PM
Photo: (PTI)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Virat Kohli became a bit aggressive in a post-match conference, after India lost the second test in South Africa's Centurion by 135 runs.
The irritated captain looked a bit annoyed and lashed out at Journalist when asked certain questions. The journalist asked him about fielding different teams in all the Test matches under him to which he replied

"How many Test matches have we won out of 34? How many have we won? How many have we won? 21 wins. Two losses. How many draws? Does it matter? Wherever we play we try to do our best. I'm here to answer your questions, not to fight with you."

 



 





In no time, Twitter exploded with a lot of reactions, some came in his support while majority bashed at him for being so rude. Here's how social media users reacted to this.

 



 





 



 





 



 





 























First Published:
