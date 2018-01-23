Twitter remembers Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, here are interesting facts about him



"It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom"

Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa he was raised among eight brothers and six sisters. He was the ninth child of Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi.





He was always excellent in studies and was sent to England to appear for the Civil Services Examination, where he topped in English and grabbed the fourth position overall.





The feeling of patriotism and desire to do something for the nation made him resign from the Indian Civil Service and returned to India in April 1921.





Between 1921 and 1941, he was jailed various times because of his stand for complete independence.





He always inspired youth to adopt violent methods for freedom and was against Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent approach to freedom.





He had also served as a President of Indian National Congress between 1938 and 1939, but following the differences with the party leaders, he was expelled from the party in 1939.





He also served as an editor of 'Forward', a newspaper started by Chittaranjan Das later he had also started a newspaper named 'Swaraj'





Once, for a very short period, he had also served as Calcutta's Mayor in 1930





In 1942, he formed the Indian National Army in Southeast Asia with the help of Japan, which included Indian soldiers and the British Indian army captured in war.





He is believed to have died in a plane crash. A number of committees have been set till date by the Government of India to investigate the mystery behind his death.





