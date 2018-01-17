Twitter remembers Rohith Vemula on his second death anniversary



On this day & always remembering you brother #RohithVemula..We promise that we"ll never vote for such fascist party & their representatives in any future elections..We'll never forget your words and try to ensure that what happened with you will not happen with any of our brother pic.twitter.com/SZGBt2ud7Q

— Ajnabi (@ajnabi_guy) January 17, 2018







Fight against caste system will only solidify by the energy unleashed by Vemula through his struggle.#RohithVemula #RohitVemulaShadathDin #17Jan pic.twitter.com/ZcTFZ2tEWd



— Joel Thomas Mathews (@Joeltm3) January 17, 2018









We rally behind the deceased, but fail to organise around the living. Rest in power, Rohith! In death, you taught us a few lessons.#JusticeForRohith #RohithVemula #EndCasteDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/MsosozoLNU

— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 17, 2018







Rohith Never Dies. Rohith Only Knows To Be Millions From Single One. Jai Bhim.#RohithVemula #RohithShahadatDin pic.twitter.com/xrFKuzEJ9G



— মায়ের Joy (@JRoys_) January 17, 2018













Proverbial denial of education to Dalits in Hindu scripture remains intact in our society till today.

There is an active resistance from the privileged castes against Dalit assertion pride & progress.#RohithVemula #JusticeKarnanWasRight #BhimaKoregaonViolence #BhimArmy#Mayawati



— Saumya (@Saumyart) January 12, 2018













Tribute to #RohithVemula

"My birth is my fatal accident" ~ Rohith Vemula



— brtraM meenA (@BRTram_meenaG) January 17, 2018









They took your life, but they couldn't kill your dream. Today you are alive in millions of ignited minds, as a loved icon of young India, as a movement for genuine democracy, for liberty, equality and fraternity in the face of a fascist offensive. #RohithVemula @CampusFrontInd pic.twitter.com/BgUepDBjIF

— Ansar sheikmale (@mahammed_ansar) January 17, 2018

On Wednesday, social media is remembering Rohith Vemula a Ph.D. student who killed himself inside hostel room of Hyderabad Central University on 17 January 2016.To mark late research scholar's 'Shahadath Din' Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) has organized a rally on the campus. It is expected that many people will come to pay tribute to the late Dalit scholar.Rohith Vemula was a member of Ambedkar Students' Association, which is known to fight for the rights of Dalit students on the campus. On 3 August 2015 Vemula and four other ASA activists demonstrated against the death penalty for Yakub Memon, a convicted terrorist involved in the 1993 Bombay bombings.Reacting to this, ABVP's local leaders described them as 'goons'. The five of them also faced allegations that they pounced a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to which they denied. The University gave them a clean chit in its initial inquiry but reversed its decision in December 2015.After the receiving confirmation of the suspension in January 2016, Vemula committed suicide. His death sparked protests across India and attracted media attention as an alleged case of discrimination targetting Dalits.Well Social media users also remembered him in their own style with