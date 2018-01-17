 Twitter remembers Rohith Vemula on his second death anniversary
By: || Updated: 17 Jan 2018 01:56 PM
Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, social media is remembering Rohith Vemula a Ph.D. student who killed himself inside hostel room of Hyderabad Central University on 17 January 2016.

To mark late research scholar's 'Shahadath Din' Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) has organized a rally on the campus. It is expected that many people will come to pay tribute to the late Dalit scholar.

Suicide controversy:

Rohith Vemula was a member of Ambedkar Students' Association, which is known to fight for the rights of Dalit students on the campus. On 3 August 2015 Vemula and four other ASA activists demonstrated against the death penalty for Yakub Memon, a convicted terrorist involved in the 1993 Bombay bombings.

Reacting to this,  ABVP's local leaders described them as 'goons'. The five of them also faced allegations that they pounced a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to which they denied. The University gave them a clean chit in its initial inquiry but reversed its decision in December 2015.

After the receiving confirmation of the suspension in January 2016, Vemula committed suicide. His death sparked protests across India and attracted media attention as an alleged case of discrimination targetting Dalits.

Well Social media users also remembered him in their own style with #RohithVemula

 

























































