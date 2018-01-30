Twitter remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary



Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti on his 70th death anniversary #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/9nBrfbyPKA

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary #MartysDay pic.twitter.com/EfOYlbaviW



Delhi: Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/HcL5N6CoKF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, General Bipin Rawat, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba & Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa also present. pic.twitter.com/2rmw4E6Gm7



पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि. Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi.



शहीद दिवस पर हम महात्मा गांधी और उन अनगिनत स्वतन्त्रता सेनानियों को

कृतज्ञता के साथ याद करते हैं जिन्होने हमारी आज़ादी के लिए अपना सब कुछ न्योछावर कर दिया - राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द



Day after #MahatmaGandhi’s assasination,the news featured across the front page of practically every major newspaper of the world. Here’s one from Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’

Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary????#MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/wAt2DJWTHM



" The light has gone out of our lives and here is darkness everywhere "

Nehru,1948 Jan 30

#MartyrsDay #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/3I1dUCg3IN



“It is as clear to me as daylight that Life and Death are but phases of the same thing, the reverse and obverse of the same coin” : #MahatmaGandhi Tributes to #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 70th death anniversary #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/Lf5Ml8xNNk



Homage to the father of nation, Bapu #MahatmaGandhi on his martyrdom day. His message of love, non-violence and satyagrah will keep inspiring generations pic.twitter.com/rw0Ev0qqDs



Remembering Father of the Nation on his 70th death anniversary #MahatmaGandhi . My SandArt at Puribeach . pic.twitter.com/hfjbvkfhSr



The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others

#MahatmaGandhi #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/yBETsoHYbh



On Tuesday country remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary. On January 30, 1948, the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during the evening prayers by Nathuram Godse.Later Government of India declared the day as Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day. It is to be noted that 23rd of March is also celebrated as the martyrs day to remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.On Tuesday morning, Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Father of the Nation on his 70th at Gandhi Smriti.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Bapu at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary.From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all took to Twitter to share thoughts about Mahatma Gandhi.Twitter also paid its tribute in its own style. Here are some reactions: