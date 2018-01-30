 Twitter remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary
On January 30, 1948, the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse.

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 11:56 AM
(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On Tuesday country remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary. On January 30, 1948, the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during the evening prayers by Nathuram Godse.

Later Government of India declared the day as Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day. It is to be noted that 23rd of March is also celebrated as the martyrs day to remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

On Tuesday morning, Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Father of the Nation on his 70th at Gandhi Smriti.

 



Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Bapu at Rajghat on his 70th death anniversary.













 





From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all took to Twitter to share thoughts about Mahatma Gandhi.













Twitter also paid its tribute in its own style. Here are some reactions:







































