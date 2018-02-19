Twitter is divided on Railway Minister's interaction with passengers in Kaveri express

The minister traveled not just in sleeper coaches but also in general coaches to check the comfort of the passengers.
The minister interacted with the passengers and discussed with them about the problems which they face while traveling in Indian railways.
Karnataka: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal traveled in Kaveri Express from Mysuru to Bengaluru and interacted with other passengers. pic.twitter.com/jy9dWmUDAA
— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018
Some social media users praised his act while others termed it a publicity stunt for the upcoming elections. Check it out some interesting reactions.
@PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia gr8 job by our minister 👍👏👏.सबसे बढ़िया और मेहनती इंसान हैं।
— NIRAJ S. (@Nk461512) February 19, 2018
piyush kar natak 😂 pic.twitter.com/WFOh7sIX2U
— ROMEO (@RowdyRomeo_) February 19, 2018
Karnataka elections
— Gursatinder Singh (@Gursatinder68) February 19, 2018
@piyushji Truly appreciate your efforts!!!👍👍
— Nish Mehra (@NiMe71) February 19, 2018
Good practice
— Arvind Vajpeyi (@arvind_vajpeyi) February 19, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 11:19 PM