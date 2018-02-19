Twitter is divided on Railway Minister's interaction with passengers in Kaveri express



Karnataka: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal traveled in Kaveri Express from Mysuru to Bengaluru and interacted with other passengers.

— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018



Karnataka elections

— Gursatinder Singh (@Gursatinder68) February 19, 2018



Truly appreciate your efforts!!!

— Nish Mehra (@NiMe71) February 19, 2018



Good practice

— Arvind Vajpeyi (@arvind_vajpeyi) February 19, 2018

On Monday Railway Minister Piyush Goyal traveled in Kaveri Express from Mysuru to Bengaluru and interacted with other passengers.The minister traveled not just in sleeper coaches but also in general coaches to check the comfort of the passengers.The minister interacted with the passengers and discussed with them about the problems which they face while traveling in Indian railways.Some social media users praised his act while others termed it a publicity stunt for the upcoming elections. Check it out some interesting reactions.