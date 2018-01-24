Twitter goes crazy with 'Padmaavat', a new subject of memes



Interviewer : Any special qualities?

Me : I fearlessly booked tickets for 1st day show of '' padmaavat '' pic.twitter.com/UT787MSzu0



— Neil Gokhale (@memes_realistic) January 22, 2018













Parents stopping their son from going to watch the movie Padmavat in theatre. pic.twitter.com/gQMwLLXqwL

— AMIT (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 20, 2018





Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles is releasing worldwide on Thursday.On one hand, Karni Sena is busy in protesting against the release of the movie, while on the other hand netizens have got a new subject of memes, courtesy the controversy surrounding it.Social media users are using their creativity in making hilarious memes, which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter. Check it out