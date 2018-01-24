Twitter goes crazy with 'Padmaavat', a new subject of memes

On one hand, Karni Sena is busy in protesting against the release of the movie, while on the other hand netizens have got a new subject of memes, courtesy the controversy surrounding it.
Social media users are using their creativity in making hilarious memes, which will definitely make you roll on the floor with laughter. Check it out
@filmpadmaavat @PadmaavatMovie @DeepikaPFC #Padmaavat #Padmavaat #PadmavatiControversy #padmaavati #ShahidKapoor #MEMES #funniest #picture #shaadidukaan pic.twitter.com/xdJjfhk2Hc
— shaadidukaanofficial (@Shaadidukaan) January 20, 2018
Interviewer : Any special qualities?
Me : I fearlessly booked tickets for 1st day show of '' padmaavat '' pic.twitter.com/UT787MSzu0
— Neil Gokhale (@memes_realistic) January 22, 2018
????#Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/HIwnJfduVK
— Ranveer Memes (@MemesRanveer) January 14, 2018
A Storm is Coming... ???? Be ready for it!#Padmaavat #Khilji pic.twitter.com/F37TioMGef
— Nandinee (@NandineeSamban) January 14, 2018
#WA BC ???????????? pic.twitter.com/LqF08C6MxV
— Shash (@pokershash) January 18, 2018
#Padmavati
New Poster is Released without an i.???? pic.twitter.com/U23X9Tf4cl
— Sagnik???????? (@Sangy_Sagnik) December 30, 2017
Parents stopping their son from going to watch the movie Padmavat in theatre. pic.twitter.com/gQMwLLXqwL
— AMIT (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 20, 2018
*Sequences of events* ???????? #Padmavat pic.twitter.com/c4nZan4RGY
— Tipu ???? (@PR1CELES5) December 30, 2017
First Published: 24 Jan 2018 02:26 PM