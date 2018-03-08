Twitter celebrates India's first Pritzker win



Indian architect and educator Balkrishna Doshi is 2018 Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize pic.twitter.com/L26MVKrGaa

— Pritzker Prize (@PritzkerPrize) March 7, 2018



Congratulations to Balkrishna Doshi for becoming the first Indian to be awarded the Pritzker Prize, the premier global award for architecture. Dr Doshi’s contributions to our cityscape, our sense of aesthetics and to low-cost housing efforts make us proud #PresidentKovind

Congratulations to renowned architect Balkrishna Doshi for winning the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. This honour is a fitting recognition of his outstanding work, which has spanned decades and made a notable contribution to society. https://t.co/vhKGegfeCv

The Pritzker Architecture Prize announcement video celebrating Balkrishna Doshi, the 2018 laureate on Vimeo. https://t.co/OuADemgUjM

Indian architect, Balkrishna Doshi 90 has won this year's prestigious Pritzker Prize for his pioneering work in low-cost housing. He is the first architect from India to receive the award regarded as architecture's highest honour.

Congratulations to Balkrishna Doshi for becoming the first Indian to be awarded the Pritzker Prize, the premier global award for architecture.

India’s Balkrishna Doshi, 90, a pioneer of low-cost housing, was awarded the Pritzker Prize, architecture’s highest honor. https://t.co/ysRASbIQiI

Kudos to honourable Balkrishna Doshi ji for creating history

To the man who never stopped to amaze and inspire us. With his outstanding work and thoughts. To the man who made us fall in love with the spaces and the process. Every #Architects role model and #motivation.#Congratulations sir #PritzkerPrize #BalkrishnaDoshi https://t.co/NRfRTjCHtA

“We lose what we have when we borrow what does not suit us at all.”

Of the influence of Western Culture...



Prominent Indian architect and educator Balkrishna Doshi has been lauded with Pritzker Prize in architecture on Wednesday, making him the first ever Indian to win the coveted award.An ward that is regarded as architecture's equivalent to Nobel Prize has been given to Doshi for his outstanding career in the field spanning over seven decades.The 90-year-old architect who is based in Ahmedabad, is known for designing low cost houses and public institutions. His acclaimed works include the Tagore Memorial Hall in Ahmedabad and the Aranya Low Cost Housing development which is a collection of more than 6,500 residences in the city of Indore.President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated the ace draughtsman of the country on his achievement.Congratulating the laureate for the premier global award, President Kovind acknowledged his contribution to Indian cityscape, sense of aesthetics and low-cost housing efforts.PM Modi called the honour a fitting recognition for his notable contribution to the society.Doshi said: “My works are an extension of my life, philosophy & dreams trying to create a treasury of the architectural spirit".,The 2018 laureate of Pritzker Prize is also trending on Twitter and Facebook.Doshi is the 45th Pritzker Laureate and the first from India. Having no overseas landmarks to his name, Doshi's notable works include public buildings like Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board in Jabalpur, the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore and Ahmedabad's striking School of Architecture, which he served as founding director.This is how Twitter users took pride in his win :