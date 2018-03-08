 Twitter celebrates India's first Pritzker win
Search

Twitter celebrates India's first Pritzker win

Balkrishna Doshi became the first Indian to get the highest honour in global architecture.

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 09:34 AM
Twitter celebrates India's first Pritzker win

First Indian Pritzker laureate Balkrishna Doshi./ Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Prominent Indian architect and educator Balkrishna Doshi has been lauded with Pritzker Prize in architecture on Wednesday, making him the first ever Indian to win the coveted award.

An ward that is regarded as architecture's equivalent to Nobel Prize has been given to Doshi for his outstanding career in the field spanning over seven decades.

The 90-year-old architect who is based in Ahmedabad,  is known for designing low cost houses and public institutions. His acclaimed works include the  Tagore Memorial Hall in Ahmedabad and the Aranya Low Cost Housing development which is a collection of more than 6,500 residences in the city of Indore.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated the ace draughtsman of the country on his achievement.

Congratulating the laureate for the premier global award, President Kovind acknowledged his contribution to Indian cityscape, sense of aesthetics and low-cost housing efforts.

 

PM Modi called the honour a fitting recognition for his notable contribution to the society.

Doshi said: “My works are an extension of my life, philosophy & dreams trying to create a treasury of the architectural spirit".,

The 2018 laureate of Pritzker Prize is also trending on Twitter and Facebook.

Doshi is the 45th Pritzker Laureate and the first from India.  Having no overseas landmarks to his name,  Doshi's notable works include public buildings  like Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board in Jabalpur, the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore and Ahmedabad's striking School of Architecture, which he served as founding director.

 

This is how Twitter users took pride in his win :













For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bravo! Indian Air Force Airlifts 488 Civilians Stranded In Snow From Udhampur To Leh

trending now

INDIA
Cricketer Mohammad Shami's wife makes another statement; refuses to ...
INDIA
Casio offers durable and attractive watches
INDIA
Major jolt to BJP as TDP 'breaks ties'; Official ...