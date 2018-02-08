 Viral Video Shows Trump Is Going Bald & Twitter Can't Stop Joking About It!
Search

Viral Video Shows Trump Is Going Bald & Twitter Can't Stop Joking About It!

Basically, he's gone completely bald on the back of his head

By: || Updated: 08 Feb 2018 08:30 PM
Viral Video Shows Trump Is Going Bald & Twitter Can't Stop Joking About It!
Washington: Recently, a video of US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One went viral. No, not for any weird antic of his, but because it reveals a strange truth!

 

Basically, he's gone completely bald on the back of his head and people have been commenting that how flawed his comb-over is. Twitter is just obsessed with this revelation!







































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Must Watch! This Video of Army Officer's Lesson on Religion in India Has Gone Viral

trending now

INDIA
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury to move privilege motion against ...
VIDEO
Serial 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh' soon to go off air ...
VIDEO
PM Modi's FULL SPEECH: CPM has ruled Tripura for 25 ...